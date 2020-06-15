Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking internet access

487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 Available 08/07/20 WCU Student 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse 1 mile from WCU Campus NO PETS - COVID-19 UPDATE! Please do not travel from out of town to view the property. The Jackson County Dept of Emergency Services is requiring that all who travel from out of town Quarantine themselves for 14 days and also that during the stay-at-home order people STAY AT HOME. We will not allow showings or move-ins for those travelling in from out of town. We thank you for your cooperation in this very important ruling.



3 Bedroom townhouse just 1 mile from WCU campus. Utilities are included in price. Home features 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, full kitchen with many cabinets, covered porch area, and paved parking for 2 cars. Home Includes: Electricity, Water/Sewer, Trash Service & Lawn Maintenance. All you would need to purchase is Internet!

Strict No Pets!

Students Welcome with Co-Signers!



The home will lease to the first qualified applicants who can apply, have co-signers, pay a deposit, and application fees ($40 per person)



The home is occupied and must be shown only by appointment. Call us at 828-586-2460 or email info@wcrentals.com to schedule an appointment to see thi



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5716646)