All apartments in Forest Hills
Find more places like 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Hills, NC
/
487 N. Country Club Blvd E1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

487 N. Country Club Blvd E1

487 North Country Club Drive · (828) 586-2460 ext. 2460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

487 North Country Club Drive, Forest Hills, NC 28723

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 Available 08/07/20 WCU Student 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse 1 mile from WCU Campus NO PETS - COVID-19 UPDATE! Please do not travel from out of town to view the property. The Jackson County Dept of Emergency Services is requiring that all who travel from out of town Quarantine themselves for 14 days and also that during the stay-at-home order people STAY AT HOME. We will not allow showings or move-ins for those travelling in from out of town. We thank you for your cooperation in this very important ruling.

3 Bedroom townhouse just 1 mile from WCU campus. Utilities are included in price. Home features 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, full kitchen with many cabinets, covered porch area, and paved parking for 2 cars. Home Includes: Electricity, Water/Sewer, Trash Service & Lawn Maintenance. All you would need to purchase is Internet!
Strict No Pets!
Students Welcome with Co-Signers!

The home will lease to the first qualified applicants who can apply, have co-signers, pay a deposit, and application fees ($40 per person)

The home is occupied and must be shown only by appointment. Call us at 828-586-2460 or email info@wcrentals.com to schedule an appointment to see thi

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5716646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 have any available units?
487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 have?
Some of 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 currently offering any rent specials?
487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 pet-friendly?
No, 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hills.
Does 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 offer parking?
Yes, 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 does offer parking.
Does 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 have a pool?
No, 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 does not have a pool.
Does 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 have accessible units?
No, 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 does not have accessible units.
Does 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 487 N. Country Club Blvd E1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCEasley, SCCentral, SC
Weaverville, NCEtowah, NCRoyal Pines, NC
Hendersonville, NCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversityAsheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
University of North Carolina at Asheville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity