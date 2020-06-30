All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Randolph Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Randolph Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:21 AM

Randolph Park

4516 Randolph Rd · (205) 273-8306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sherwood Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4516 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Sherwood Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0142 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0063 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1433 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0045 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Randolph Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
Randolph Park offers six meticulously-designed one, two and three bedroom town homes and garden-style apartments. All our homes are provided with unique features such as private patios, balconies, or screened porches and generous closet space. In our select units, we offer bonus rooms that can be used for an office or den. Randolph Park apartment homes will accommodate every residential preference. For those hot North Carolina days, residents can cool off in one of our refreshing swimming pools. Active enthusiasts will be delighted with our 24-hour fitness center. Our apartment home community is well kept and our friendly staff is always glad to assist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: The following is a list of all restricted dog breeds; the list applies to both purebred and mixed breeds. Management reserves the rights to deny any dog on the leased premises should the dog resemble any of the breeds on the list below. Management also reserves the right to ask an owner to remove any pet on the leased premises should it show aggression towards any staff member or resident, cause damage to the property or create a nuisance.Rottweiler, Pit Bull, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog/Bull Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd, Doberman, Malamute, Akita, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Cane Corso, Presa Canario, Wolf dog hybrid, Mastiff (Bull, Neapolitan, Toso Inu), Husky, Scottish Deerhound, Irish Wolfhound, Komondor, Borzoi, Dalmatian.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Randolph Park have any available units?
Randolph Park has 3 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Randolph Park have?
Some of Randolph Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Randolph Park currently offering any rent specials?
Randolph Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Randolph Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Randolph Park is pet friendly.
Does Randolph Park offer parking?
Yes, Randolph Park offers parking.
Does Randolph Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Randolph Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Randolph Park have a pool?
Yes, Randolph Park has a pool.
Does Randolph Park have accessible units?
No, Randolph Park does not have accessible units.
Does Randolph Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Randolph Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Randolph Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity