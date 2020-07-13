Morehead West Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving valet service yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Receive $300 off your first month’s rent!*



*Offer valid on new applications, new move-ins and select units only. Offer only valid on 12-15 month lease terms. Additional restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for details.



Welcome to Morehead West



Your Uptown Charlotte luxury apartment is within reach! Enjoy the perks of city living without the uptown price, traffic, or noise. Hit the streets to nearby lively urban scenes - and when you are ready - come home and rest in the peacefulness of an urban neighborhood, comfortably nestled between two local greenways. You will love our hip and well-dressed living spaces that feature popular appointments you expect, including granite countertops, designer appliances, expansive windows, and even larger city views in select homes.



Get More. Head West. You will be heading into an area sprouting with revitalization, and a community touting three lounges in which to delight: The city view "sky lounge", the roof top water view lo