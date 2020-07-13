All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Morehead West Luxury Apartments

2024 Millerton Ave · (704) 734-9644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2024 Millerton Ave, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4105 · Avail. Aug 4

$974

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 4103 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,031

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 3210 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,081

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4111 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 3103 · Avail. now

$1,268

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Unit 2215 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,308

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Morehead West Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
valet service
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
game room
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
Receive $300 off your first month’s rent!*

*Offer valid on new applications, new move-ins and select units only. Offer only valid on 12-15 month lease terms. Additional restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for details.

Welcome to Morehead West

Your Uptown Charlotte luxury apartment is within reach! Enjoy the perks of city living without the uptown price, traffic, or noise. Hit the streets to nearby lively urban scenes - and when you are ready - come home and rest in the peacefulness of an urban neighborhood, comfortably nestled between two local greenways. You will love our hip and well-dressed living spaces that feature popular appointments you expect, including granite countertops, designer appliances, expansive windows, and even larger city views in select homes.

Get More. Head West. You will be heading into an area sprouting with revitalization, and a community touting three lounges in which to delight: The city view "sky lounge", the roof top water view lo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $99 - Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for first pet, $150 for second pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: 100 lb weight limit
Storage Details: Storage unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Morehead West Luxury Apartments have any available units?
Morehead West Luxury Apartments has 22 units available starting at $974 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Morehead West Luxury Apartments have?
Some of Morehead West Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Morehead West Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Morehead West Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Morehead West Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Morehead West Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Morehead West Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Morehead West Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Morehead West Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Morehead West Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Morehead West Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Morehead West Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does Morehead West Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Morehead West Luxury Apartments has accessible units.
Does Morehead West Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Morehead West Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.

