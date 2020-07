Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning bathtub oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access concierge hot tub online portal

Enjoy traditional luxury living in one of Charlotte's most upscale and desirable neighborhoods. Atkins Circle's elegance boasts an exceptional combination of convenience and luxury. Our unsurpassed amenities paired with our award-winning architecture and interior details make Atkins Circle the perfect home for those who appreciate a more refined, yet comfortable, way of life. Specialty boutiques, cozy coffee shops, and fine-dining blend with the area's many parks and golf courses, offering something to fit any lifestyle - day or night. Contact us today to reserve your new home at Atkins Circle!