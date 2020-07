Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator microwave Property Amenities alarm system parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Welcome to Westminster Place Apartments, conveniently located in the premier Central West End neighborhood of St Louis. Our Property appeals to residents desiring an ideal location in a well-established transit oriented neighborhood. The area is adjacent to an expanding university and medical district, as well as popular retail and entertainment destinations. Down St Louis is four miles east and Forest Park a 1,300 acre urban park, is just south of the property.