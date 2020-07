Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool gym on-site laundry internet cafe media room playground

Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings. Spanish Cove has excellent visibility to drive-by traffic on this heavily traveled path which has a two-way daily traffic count of 13,463. The property’s location is just minutes from shopping, dining, retail, Highway 67 and I-270, and a fifteen drive to Lambert International Airport. Spanish Cove is surrounded on three sides by single- family residential housing.