22 Apartments for rent in Republic, MO with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Republic means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
6 Units Available
Ewing
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1225 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
8 Units Available
Mark Twain
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1188 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
5 Units Available
Ewing
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
5 Units Available
Ewing
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
5 Units Available
Mark Twain
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$595
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:00 PM
10 Units Available
Ewing
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1230 sqft
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
4622 West Avenue
4622 West Avenue, Greene County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
3535 sqft
ALL BRICK WALKOUT BASEMENT. Gorgeous formal dining right as you enter the home. Bright and open floor plan. New hardwood floors on main level accented with tall, stepped ceilings. Large master with en suite and new tile in master bath.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3085 W Darby St
3085 West Darby Street, Greene County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1273 sqft
This is a great home in Abbey Lane with all its amenities including pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, walking trail, and TRASH SERVICE. The home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a fireplace, stove, dishwasher, as well as a washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Republic
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
9 Units Available
Brentwood
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
$600
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
9 Units Available
Mark Twain
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
8 Units Available
Parkwood
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$610
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1227 sqft
Coryell Courts is located in North Springfield and offers luxurious apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
8 Units Available
Watermill Park
1730 E Valley Water Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1000 sqft
Watermill Park offers comfort, style and peace. Featuring spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, this property has it all.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
13 Units Available
Bradford Park
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$685
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1162 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
9 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,377
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
8 Units Available
Bradford Park
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
6 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
5 Units Available
Parkwood
Parkwood Apartments
2650 North Barnes Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Parkwood Apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes in Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy a nice dip in the community swimming pool or take a walk over to the community playground and doggy play park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
6 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
5 Units Available
Meador Park
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
5 Units Available
Parkcrest
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Springfield
(NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B
350 South John Q Hammons Parkway, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1458 sqft
* MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS FULL RENT * 14th FLOOR CONDO WITH AN AMAZING VIEW! - * MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS FULL RENT * 14th FLOOR CONDO!!!! One of the best views in Springfield, of Springfield! The 14th floor

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4557 S. Stoney Ct.
4557 S Stoney Ct, Greene County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2300 sqft
4557 S. Stoney Ct. Available 09/01/20 Beautiful All Brick Southwest Spfd Home! - Great Neighborhood! - All Brick Home in Southwest Springfield offers Four bedrooms and Three baths with a Three-car garage.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Springfield
2611 East Old Ivy Street
2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3223 sqft
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Republic, MO

Finding apartments with a pool in Republic means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Republic could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

