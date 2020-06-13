Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

135 Apartments for rent in Republic, MO with balcony

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
525 S Main Ave
525 South Main Avenue, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$575
Charming 2 story 3 bedroom house detached garage large living room nice size bedrooms big back yard with shed located near shopping pet friendly (RLNE3356836)

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1310 S Normandy
1310 S Normandy Ave, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1325 sqft
1310 S Normandy Available 06/15/20 3 Bed/2 Bath with Open Layout - Brand new patio home/duplex (2018) with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an oversized 2 car garage! The living room connects the kitchen and bedrooms! All bedrooms are spacious and newly
Results within 1 mile of Republic

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4720 W. Skyler
4720 Skyler Drive, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
4720 W. Skyler Available 06/26/20 - 4720 W.
Results within 5 miles of Republic
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Ewing
3 Units Available
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Ewing
5 Units Available
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
Mark Twain
7 Units Available
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1188 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Mark Twain
5 Units Available
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Ewing
5 Units Available
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$731
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Young Lilly
1 Unit Available
4409 W. Madison St.
4409 Madison Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1111 sqft
REDUCED - 4409 W. MADISON ST.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 N Christopher Ln
200 Christopher Lane, Clever, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1123 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Home in Clever Available June - This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features vinyl plank throughout home, new paint as well as large back yard with privacy fence.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
2850 W Elm St
2850 West Elm Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$495
2 bedroom cute home! (RLNE4340723)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heart of the Westside
1 Unit Available
2660 W Phelps St
2660 West Phelps Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$495
Cozy 2 bedroom small front porch nice yard located near shopping and bus lin (RLNE4340706)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3841 W. Rockwood
3841 Rockwood Street, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1527 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3 Bedroom Home in Wonderful Neighborhood! - AVAILABLE NOW! This all brick home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
864 S Homewood Ave
864 South Homewood Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$650
charming 3 bedroom house hardwood carpet mix large kitchen large patio leading to bid yard pet friendly (RLNE3410512)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
845 S Clifton Ave
845 South Clifton Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$575
Charming 3 bedroom house attached garage big yard great for family get togethers pet friendly located near shopping (RLNE3410341)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
877 S Homewood Ave
877 South Homewood Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 3 bedroom house island in kitchen dinning room fenced in back yard with deck pet friendly located near shopping (RLNE3410848)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
654 S Laurel Ave
654 South Laurel Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$625
1527 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house front and side porches detached 2 car garage large yard pet friendly Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3391501)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frisco Highline
1 Unit Available
4239 W Maple St
4239 West Maple Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$525
Cozy 2 bedroom house with attached garage and covered parking back patio big yard beautiful hardwood floors pet friendly located near shopping close to bus line (RLNE3348038)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
3254 W Lombard St
3254 West Lombard Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$875
charming 4 bedroom house attached garage fireplace and bath in master bedroom large fenced in yard pet friendly located near shopping (RLNE3340014)

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frisco Highline
1 Unit Available
4229 W Maple St
4229 West Maple Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$595
Charming 3 bedroom house with covered patio beautiful hardwood floor pet friendly located near shopping close to bus line (RLNE3348021)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
3041 W Water St
3041 West Water Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$395
696 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house with ramp car port nice yard laundry room located near shopping pet friendly close to bus line Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3338861)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frisco Highline
1 Unit Available
4426 W Billings St
4426 West Billings Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$550
1581 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom house nice yard pet friendly close to shopping and bus line (RLNE3348934)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairfield Acres - Bissett
1 Unit Available
2730 W Chestnut St
2730 West Chestnut Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$450
525 sqft
cozy 2 bedroom house large yard located near shopping and bus pet friendly (RLNE3333412)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairfield Acres - Bissett
1 Unit Available
3235 W Calhoun St
3235 West Calhoun Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$695
Cozy 4 bedroom house with front porch deck leading to back yard located near shopping pet friendly close bus line (RLNE3339009)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Republic, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Republic renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

