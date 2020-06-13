Apartment List
130 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Nixa, MO

Finding an apartment in Nixa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ...
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
10 Units Available
Black Rock
555 E Gold Street, Nixa, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1448 sqft
The first of its kind in Nixa, Missouri, Black Rock is a luxury 55+ community of apartment homes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
286 W Canyon Ct
286 Canyon Court, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
286 W Canyon Ct Available 08/07/20 PRE-LEASING Home for Rent in NIXA!! - (RENTAL HOME TOURS WILL START ON 07/01/2020) 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home Large fenced in back yard Large Dogs welcome!!! Gas fireplace New roof put on 2017 New HVAC

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
740 E. Gallup Hill Rd
740 Gallup Hill Road, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1656 sqft
740 E. Gallup Hill Rd Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom Home in Nixa Subdivision - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is available now! This one will go fast! The home features a very spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1659 North Eagle Valley Lane
1659 N Eagle Valley Ln, Nixa, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1820 sqft
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom home located in Nixa! You don't want to miss this property. You need to look at the pictures to see all of the beautiful upgrades this home has to offer. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
858 E Purple Martin
858 East Purple Martin Street, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1375 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Home in Nixa! Open Floor Plan in a Great Neighborhood! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! This home includes: a open living room that connects to kitchen/dining & bar area, split bedroom floor plan, master
Results within 1 mile of Nixa

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
706 Montego St.
706 N Montego St, Fremont Hills, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1519 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car Garage in Nixa - This is a beautiful brand new home in the Old Castle Estate Subdivision in northeast Nixa. Split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms and one bath on one end and master suite on the other.
Results within 5 miles of Nixa
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
12 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
$640
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
Bradford Park
10 Units Available
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$719
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
8 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4131 S. Glenn Ave., Unit D
4131 South Glenn Avenue, Greene County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
4131 S. Glenn Ave., Unit D Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom town home available now! Completely remodeled! - Very nice Town homes in Wilson Creek Subdivision - 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1005 N Misouri Dr.
1005 N Missouri Dr, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
1005 N Misouri Dr. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Duplex in Ozark MO Available July ! - This duplex features open floor plan with spray foam insulation between units for sound reduction. Laminate wood flooring, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2782 W. Lasalle
2782 West Lasalle Street, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1750 sqft
3 Car Garage " Great Southwest Location " by Chesterfield Village - This home boasts of Fresh Paint, New Flooring in the Main Great Room & Halls, Tile in Kitchen, Laundry area and all Baths, Carpet only in Bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
2145 W Bingham St
2145 West Bingham Street, Ozark, MO
Studio
$575
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2145 W Bingham St in Ozark. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Southside
1 Unit Available
4816 S. Ash
4816 South Ash Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1120 sqft
COMING SOON! This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has 1,120 square feet and will be available by June 30th. Rent is $900, due on the 1st of every month. Pets negotiable.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Southside
1 Unit Available
1331 East Sammy Lane
1331 East Sammy Lane Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1708 sqft
Disney, Cherokee, Kickapoo Schools!! Great South Location! Spacious 3 bedroom home. 2 living areas, all-weather sun room, formal dining with vaulted ceiling! Hardwood floors.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Sequiota
1 Unit Available
2945 E. Lark St
2945 East Lark Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
2945 E. Lark St Available 06/01/20 Coming soon - 3 bedroom in Southeast Springfield! - Coming soon! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southeast Springfield.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Southside
1 Unit Available
4549 S Graystone Ct
4549 South Graystone Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1452 sqft
4549 S Graystone Ct Available 07/26/20 - Well cared for and updated home in fantastic Springfield school district! Recent updates include new roof, carpet, paint, and new ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Lake Springfield
1 Unit Available
2611 East Old Ivy Street
2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3223 sqft
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase.
Results within 10 miles of Nixa
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
Mark Twain
7 Units Available
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1188 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Mark Twain
10 Units Available
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$616
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
Ewing
3 Units Available
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
Ewing
5 Units Available
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
10 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$919
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:01pm
Meador Park
3 Units Available
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Nixa, MO

Finding an apartment in Nixa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

