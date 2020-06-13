Apartment List
apartments with balcony
90 Apartments for rent in Nixa, MO with balcony

90 Apartments for rent in Nixa, MO with balcony

10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Black Rock
555 E Gold Street, Nixa, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1448 sqft
The first of its kind in Nixa, Missouri, Black Rock is a luxury 55+ community of apartment homes.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
706 N Frank
706 Frank St, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1092 sqft
3 bedroom house in great Nixa, MO location - House available in a well desired Nixa, MO location featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, a fenced back yard with large deck for your relaxation.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
740 E. Gallup Hill Rd
740 Gallup Hill Road, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1656 sqft
740 E. Gallup Hill Rd Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom Home in Nixa Subdivision - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is available now! This one will go fast! The home features a very spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1004 Glen Oaks
1004 Glen Oaks Dr, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Very close to Matthews Elementary! Open Floorplan! Huge yard with mature trees and privacy fence. More photos coming soon. Please see detailed description below.
Results within 5 miles of Nixa
12 Units Available
12 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
$640
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Kickapoo
1 Unit Available
Kickapoo
1 Unit Available
538 East LaSalle
538 East Lasalle Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1585 sqft
Location-Location-Minutes from Kickapoo HS & Cox South Hospital - Location-Location - Just minutes from Kickapoo HS & Cox South.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2782 W. Lasalle
2782 West Lasalle Street, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1750 sqft
3 Car Garage " Great Southwest Location " by Chesterfield Village - This home boasts of Fresh Paint, New Flooring in the Main Great Room & Halls, Tile in Kitchen, Laundry area and all Baths, Carpet only in Bedrooms.

1 of 21

Southside
1 Unit Available
Southside
1 Unit Available
1331 East Sammy Lane
1331 East Sammy Lane Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1708 sqft
Disney, Cherokee, Kickapoo Schools!! Great South Location! Spacious 3 bedroom home. 2 living areas, all-weather sun room, formal dining with vaulted ceiling! Hardwood floors.

1 of 3

Sequiota
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
1 Unit Available
2945 E. Lark St
2945 East Lark Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
2945 E. Lark St Available 06/01/20 Coming soon - 3 bedroom in Southeast Springfield! - Coming soon! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southeast Springfield.

1 of 17

Southside
1 Unit Available
Southside
1 Unit Available
4549 S Graystone Ct
4549 South Graystone Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1452 sqft
4549 S Graystone Ct Available 07/26/20 - Well cared for and updated home in fantastic Springfield school district! Recent updates include new roof, carpet, paint, and new ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 40

Lake Springfield
1 Unit Available
Lake Springfield
1 Unit Available
2611 East Old Ivy Street
2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3223 sqft
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase.
Results within 10 miles of Nixa
Ewing
3 Units Available
Ewing
3 Units Available
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Ewing
5 Units Available
Ewing
5 Units Available
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Mark Twain
10 Units Available
Mark Twain
10 Units Available
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$616
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Mark Twain
7 Units Available
Mark Twain
7 Units Available
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1188 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$919
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Meador Park
3 Units Available
Meador Park
3 Units Available
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
Bradford Park
18 Units Available
Bradford Park
18 Units Available
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$706
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1134 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Mark Twain
5 Units Available
Mark Twain
5 Units Available
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Ewing
5 Units Available
Ewing
5 Units Available
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$731
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Downtown Springfield
1 Unit Available
Downtown Springfield
1 Unit Available
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Parkcrest
10 Units Available
Parkcrest
10 Units Available
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
Downtown Springfield
4 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
4 Units Available
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$570
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Nixa, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Nixa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

