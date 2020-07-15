Nantucket Gardens Apartments

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet or $400 for 2 pets (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet or $45 for 2 pets monthly
restrictions: Pet weighing no more than 100 pounds. We do not accept Akita, American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Mastiff, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Dalmatian, Great Dane, any non-domestic dogs, or any mix of these breeds. Property staff reserve the exclusive right to make final determination as to dog breed. Pets allowed without deposits: small birds, turtles, hamsters, guinea pigs, fish aquariums that are 5 gallons or less. Deposits are required on large birds, including but not limited to: Parrots, Cockatiels, Sun Conures, or other birds often let out of cages.