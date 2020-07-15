All apartments in Ferguson
Nantucket Gardens Apartments
Nantucket Gardens Apartments

27-B Joyce Ellen Ln · (314) 501-7861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27-B Joyce Ellen Ln, Ferguson, MO 63135
Ferguson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nantucket Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
Welcome to Nantucket Gardens Apartment homes! We offer a wide range of innovative floor plans in 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will enjoy 17 park-like acres with beautiful trees. Nantucket Gardens Apartments merges classic style with an incredible location and spacious custom interiors. We offer apartments and townhomes to accommodate all your needs.

Our convenient location is only minutes from I-70, I-170, and I-270 as well as schools, employers, and great shopping. Griffith Elementary is within walking distance and the Metro Route is located at our front entrance. We are located in the wonderful Ferguson-Florissant School District. Our community in Ferguson, MO has several colleges nearby including Saint Louis Community College and University of Missouri-St. Louis.

With all this and more, you'll be glad you chose to make Nantucket Gardens Apartments your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet or $400 for 2 pets (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet or $45 for 2 pets monthly
restrictions: Pet weighing no more than 100 pounds. We do not accept Akita, American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Mastiff, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Dalmatian, Great Dane, any non-domestic dogs, or any mix of these breeds. Property staff reserve the exclusive right to make final determination as to dog breed. Pets allowed without deposits: small birds, turtles, hamsters, guinea pigs, fish aquariums that are 5 gallons or less. Deposits are required on large birds, including but not limited to: Parrots, Cockatiels, Sun Conures, or other birds often let out of cages.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nantucket Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Nantucket Gardens Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferguson, MO.
What amenities does Nantucket Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Nantucket Gardens Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nantucket Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Nantucket Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nantucket Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Nantucket Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Nantucket Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Nantucket Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Nantucket Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nantucket Gardens Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nantucket Gardens Apartments have a pool?
No, Nantucket Gardens Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Nantucket Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Nantucket Gardens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Nantucket Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nantucket Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Nantucket Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Nantucket Gardens Apartments has units with air conditioning.
