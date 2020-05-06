All apartments in Columbia
307 Saint Joseph St., Suite D

307 Saint Joseph Street · (319) 759-5328
Location

307 Saint Joseph Street, Columbia, MO 65201

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$950

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
FALL RENTAL AUGUST 1 - Located in downtown Columbia's North Village district, this modern 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo provides private parking, private patio, tile flooring downstairs and wall-to-wall carpeting upstairs, ceiling fans, large storage closet, and all of this within one block of Stephens College, three blocks from Columbia College, and five-six blocks from MU's campus and right in downtown Columbia. Prefer non-smokers. Smaller dogs allowed with non-refundable pet deposit. No reptiles or cats due to owner allergy.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

