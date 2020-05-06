307 Saint Joseph St., Suite D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

FALL RENTAL AUGUST 1 - Located in downtown Columbia's North Village district, this modern 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo provides private parking, private patio, tile flooring downstairs and wall-to-wall carpeting upstairs, ceiling fans, large storage closet, and all of this within one block of Stephens College, three blocks from Columbia College, and five-six blocks from MU's campus and right in downtown Columbia. Prefer non-smokers. Smaller dogs allowed with non-refundable pet deposit. No reptiles or cats due to owner allergy.

