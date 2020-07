Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Home will be available to move in mid July 2020. Very neat and clean 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home for rent. Located just minutes from the hospital, shopping and dining. Stainless kitchen appliances include refrigerator, electric range/oven, microhood, and dishwasher. Also comes with a 16x12 storage shed. Absolutely no pets or smoking!!! $1,000/month $1,000 deposit.