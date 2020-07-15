All apartments in Butler County
141 Deerfield
141 Deerfield

141 Deerfield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

141 Deerfield Dr, Butler County, MO 63901

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
141 Deerfield - NEW HOME FOR LEASE! - 141 Deerfield NEW HOME FOR LEASE. This home is in new subdivision just minutes from Eight Point Development and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Open floorplan - large 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. All kitchen appliances included. This home is heated with natural gas and has gas range. Large surface flooring in main living area, carpet in bedrooms. 2 car garage. Sodded yard, large deck off kitchen/dining area. $1100 month, $1100 deposit - one year lease period. This home is only shown by approved application. Please apply at www.rent1stclass.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3796556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Deerfield have any available units?
141 Deerfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Butler County, MO.
What amenities does 141 Deerfield have?
Some of 141 Deerfield's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Deerfield currently offering any rent specials?
141 Deerfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Deerfield pet-friendly?
No, 141 Deerfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Butler County.
Does 141 Deerfield offer parking?
Yes, 141 Deerfield offers parking.
Does 141 Deerfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Deerfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Deerfield have a pool?
No, 141 Deerfield does not have a pool.
Does 141 Deerfield have accessible units?
No, 141 Deerfield does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Deerfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Deerfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Deerfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Deerfield does not have units with air conditioning.
