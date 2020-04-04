All apartments in Winnebago
Winnebago, MN
650 1st Ave NW
Last updated April 4 2020

650 1st Ave NW

650 1st Avenue Northwest · (507) 525-2010
Location

650 1st Avenue Northwest, Winnebago, MN 56098

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $625 · Avail. now

$625

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Jackson Road 2BR Apt - Property Id: 227778

Large 2BR, 1 bath, apt in 4-plex with a single detached garage. Available Immediately. $625/M with a 1 year lease. Deposit:$500. Rent includes: stove, refrigerator, heat (electric baseboard), AC, water, hot water, single detached garage. Tenants pay electricity (not heat - paid by owner) and garbage. Coin operated laundry in common area. Application fee will be refunded on 1st month' rent. No pets, no smoking. James and Judy Ness, owners, are licensed MN Realtors, Homestead Realty, LLC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227778
Property Id 227778

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5579597)

