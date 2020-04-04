650 1st Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Jackson Road 2BR Apt - Property Id: 227778



Large 2BR, 1 bath, apt in 4-plex with a single detached garage. Available Immediately. $625/M with a 1 year lease. Deposit:$500. Rent includes: stove, refrigerator, heat (electric baseboard), AC, water, hot water, single detached garage. Tenants pay electricity (not heat - paid by owner) and garbage. Coin operated laundry in common area. Application fee will be refunded on 1st month' rent. No pets, no smoking. James and Judy Ness, owners, are licensed MN Realtors, Homestead Realty, LLC.

No Pets Allowed



