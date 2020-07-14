All apartments in Willmar
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 PM

Somerset

1401 19th Avenue Southeast · (312) 635-4159
Location

1401 19th Avenue Southeast, Willmar, MN 56201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1405-103 · Avail. Sep 1

$710

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 430-306 · Avail. Oct 1

$710

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 420-306 · Avail. Sep 1

$710

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 430-205 · Avail. Sep 1

$780

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 1401-202 · Avail. Sep 1

$780

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 420-108 · Avail. Sep 1

$780

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Somerset.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
racquetball court
We are the only Pet Friendly Community in Willmar. Each apartment includes FREE heat, FREE in-home Wi-Fi, updated flooring, updated cabinetry and counter-tops, and appliances in select homes. In addition to these great in-home features, we also offer a clubhouse including a party room, and a fitness center. Our friendly, professional management team will provide you with superior service. So what are you waiting for, schedule a personal tour at Somerset Properties today! NOTE: Saturday Office Hours - By Appointment Only. Voucher holders welcome - Please call for pricing & availability. *Somerset Properties participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-One Months Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 25 lbs
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Detached Garages Available.
Storage Details: Detached Garages Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Somerset have any available units?
Somerset has 8 units available starting at $710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Somerset have?
Some of Somerset's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Somerset currently offering any rent specials?
Somerset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Somerset pet-friendly?
Yes, Somerset is pet friendly.
Does Somerset offer parking?
Yes, Somerset offers parking.
Does Somerset have units with washers and dryers?
No, Somerset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Somerset have a pool?
No, Somerset does not have a pool.
Does Somerset have accessible units?
No, Somerset does not have accessible units.
Does Somerset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Somerset has units with dishwashers.
Does Somerset have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Somerset has units with air conditioning.
