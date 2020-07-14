Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard racquetball court

We are the only Pet Friendly Community in Willmar. Each apartment includes FREE heat, FREE in-home Wi-Fi, updated flooring, updated cabinetry and counter-tops, and appliances in select homes. In addition to these great in-home features, we also offer a clubhouse including a party room, and a fitness center. Our friendly, professional management team will provide you with superior service. So what are you waiting for, schedule a personal tour at Somerset Properties today! NOTE: Saturday Office Hours - By Appointment Only. Voucher holders welcome - Please call for pricing & availability. *Somerset Properties participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.