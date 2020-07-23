/
kandiyohi county
7 Apartments for rent in Kandiyohi County, MN📍
Somerset
1401 19th Avenue Southeast, Willmar, MN
1 Bedroom
$710
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are the only Pet Friendly Community in Willmar. Each apartment includes FREE heat, FREE in-home Wi-Fi, updated flooring, updated cabinetry and counter-tops, and appliances in select homes.
807 5th St. SW Down
807 5th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN
3 Bedrooms
$900
Rental 3 bed, 1 bath duplex for rent - Main floor 3bed 1bath appartment for rent. This is a great location. 2 blocks from Kennedy school and 5 blocks from McDonald's. Lots of room with a large back yard.
811 4th St. Up
811 4th St SW, Willmar, MN
2 Bedrooms
$800
Upstairs Duplex apt. 2 Bedroom - Nice upstairs apartment in a quiet neighborhood. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4492352)
724 4th St. SE
724 4th Street Southeast, Willmar, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
724 4th St. SE Available 07/30/20 3 BED, 1 BATH single family home for rent - Great single family home near schools. Has three bedrooms, one bathroom. Nice size yard with deck. One stall detached garage. $1,100 rent, $1,100 damage. (RLNE4226881)
815 3rd Street SE 1 1
815 3rd St SE, Willmar, MN
2 Bedrooms
$900
- (RLNE4062396)
4627 Diamond Lane
4627 Diamond Lane, Kandiyohi County, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
840 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom mobile home on Diamond Lake in Atwater. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Large lake level lot with a large dock right on Diamond Lake.
320 Augusta Avenue Southeast - 2
320 Augusta Avenue Southeast, Willmar, MN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1156 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath upper-level apartment. Optional garage stall $30 per month. ~ Requires 1st rent of $750.00, plus $750.
Some of the colleges located in the Kandiyohi County area include College of Saint Benedict, Saint Cloud State University, and St Cloud Technical and Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
St. Cloud, Sartell, Waite Park, Willmar, and Hutchinson have apartments for rent.