/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sartell, MN
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
1 Bedroom
$940
696 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
1 Bedroom
$860
766 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Sartell
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Uppertown Apartments
1310 15th Street N #2, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$625
675 sqft
Timberland Properties offers flexible lease terms and various units. Amenities include bathtubs, carpet, dishwashers, and a community that's within walking distance of the YMCA and Technical College.
Results within 5 miles of Sartell
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
867 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
Tech High
12 Units Available
Saint Cloud Terrace
825 9th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$695
728 sqft
One and two-bedroom smoke-free homes with linen closets, temperature control, and extra storage room. Walking distance from St. Cloud State University, the community has on-site laundry and a barbecue area, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
41 Units Available
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$755
650 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
29 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$715
800 sqft
Many amenities for active residents including a heated pool, large fitness center, two tennis courts, a walking trail around a pond, and a sand volleyball court. Minutes to Waite Park schools.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:54pm
23 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$960
789 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
11 Units Available
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$880
829 sqft
Close to St. Cloud State University and Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Abundant space, with walk-in closets and pantries and spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
56 Units Available
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$985
716 sqft
ONE-ON-ONE APPOINTMENT TOURS: Please call or email to schedule an individual appointment time | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
10 Units Available
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$757
780 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments offers 48 spacious units in a selection of floor plans. Close to Saint Cloud University and the National Hockey Center, amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerators, walk-in closets and ranges.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
Waite Park Crossing
340 2nd Avenue South, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$709
750 sqft
Waite Park Crossing is a 76-unit three story apartment complex located on the western edge of the City of Waite Park.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
1 Bedroom
$760
713 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
147 10th Ave. N. #3
147 10th Avenue North, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$670
One Bedroom Apartment in Waite Park - Property Id: 133477 Completely remodeled one bedroom apt. New Windows, new vinyl flooring, Freshly painted. Perfect for single or couple. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
815 Golf View Lane
815 Golf View Lane, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$815
1100 sqft
Available approx. July 1st, 2020: One Bedroom Apartment in South Saint Cloud, along the Beaver Island Walking Trail. Each unit in this unique building has 2 levels.
Results within 10 miles of Sartell
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
6 Units Available
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
780 sqft
A Lifestyle You Deserve! Premiere luxury living, in a beautiful natural setting on the banks of the picturesque Mississippi River is yours, if you make your home at Edgewater! This unique community is a lifestyle choice for those with discriminating
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
700 Highway 69 South - 18
700 Pine Road Northeast, Benton County, MN
1 Bedroom
$750
240 sqft
DESCRIPTION Immediate Availability -- No utilities to pay-- If you're in town and need a place for the night or the week or even a month call (507) 320-1254 in Albert Lea to book your room at Albert Lea Inn here in Albert Lea.
Similar Pages
Sartell Apartments with GarageSartell Apartments with GymSartell Apartments with ParkingSartell Apartments with Pool