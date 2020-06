Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry parking pool

Comfortable 2-story apartment located just a few blocks from the campus and also near downtown. This building has a great location in town! It is a 3-level unit. You walk into the main level and have a large living-room, kitchen, eating area and a bathroom. The second story has all three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement is unfinished but can be a family room or game room. It comes with off-street parking. The apartment has central heat and comes with an air-conditioner. The building has laundry facilities. Please feel free to call or text Steve at 612-363-7700