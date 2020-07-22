69 Apartments for rent in Falcon Heights, MN with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
$
2 Units Available
Falcon Heights
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and area parks. This newer community offers modern amenities. Pets permitted. Controlled access provided. Large closets and carpeting throughout these homes. Balconies provided.
Results within 1 mile of Falcon Heights
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
16 Units Available
Energy Park
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,174
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Falcon Heights
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
26 Units Available
Warehouse District
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,439
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,446
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1185 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
49 Units Available
Downtown West
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
$
76 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,425
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:17 PM
$
5 Units Available
St. Anthony West
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
37 Units Available
University
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1038 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
34 Units Available
Snelling Hamline
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,293
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
27 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,408
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
$
87 Units Available
Downtown East
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
29 Units Available
West Seventh
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,107
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
$
2 Units Available
Holland
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,086
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A historically charming building within an urban community. On-site car wash, common garden and community room. Controlled access parking and 24-hour maintenance. Near area parks, restaurants and schools.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
92 Units Available
Energy Park
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$830
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN.The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
104 Units Available
St. Anthony
Platform Apartments
747 Hampden Avenue W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$973
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
685 sqft
Arriving November 12th, 2020! Find the perfect harmony between the essence of nature and the convenience of urban living. A thoughtful mix of modern and refined design that provides everything you need to connect with your well-being and community.
Verified

1 of 162

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
92 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,295
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1258 sqft
Introducing Rafter, 283 brand new apartments and penthouses built with quality concrete construction by more than 600 men and women. The 26-story building has unobstructed views in all directions.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
7 Units Available
Dinkytown
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$950
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
859 sqft
Live in Dinkytown just off I-35! Great for college students - just steps away from U of M, restaurants, theater and more. Quiet, residential-feeling community with on-site laundry and parking.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 21 at 02:40 AM
$
37 Units Available
Downtown West
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,434
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
1409 sqft
New construction community with lavish amenities. On-site Jacuzzi spa, penthouse lounge, skyway connection and private dining room. Fitness center, boxing station and more. LEED-certified building. Designer finishes. Personal errand services.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
86 Units Available
Merriam Park East
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,200
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
983 sqft
Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
14 Units Available
Cedar-Riverside
Luna
2520 8th St S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
787 sqft
Centrally located In Riverside, Minneapolis, amenity-rich Luna Apartments offers everything you desire for a luminous lifestyle. Visit the Luna Lounge with game table, TVs, comfortable seating, wi-fi, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
50 Units Available
Downtown East
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1280 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
17 Units Available
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,545
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The great outdoors is right outside your door. Take off on trails, hit the lakes then come home to the most stylish and well-designed apartments in Shoreview.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
10 Units Available
South Frogtown
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,095
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
69 Units Available
Warehouse District
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,425
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,702
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1405 sqft
Now Open! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in-person tour. SECOND & SECOND offers residents the energy and excitement of a central location in Minneapolis' hottest neighborhood, the North Loop.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
20 Units Available
Hiawatha
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,341
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1042 sqft
Steps from the Twin Cities’ best trails, lakes and riverside parks—and ideally nestled between both vibrant downtowns—life at Lowa46 makes every workday a breeze and weekends a blast. Bike the Greenway to Minnehaha Falls and Lake Nokomis.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Falcon Heights, MN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Falcon Heights apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Falcon Heights apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

