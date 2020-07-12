Neighborhood Guide: Duluth

  1. 1. Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
    Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
    Ramsey Village II
    5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,510
    1178 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
    Irving School Apartment Homes
    101 N 56th Ave W, Duluth, MN
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $935
    912 sqft
  2. 2. Duluth Heights
    Duluth Heights
    Highland Chateau
    822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
    Studio
    $856
    395 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,070
    895 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,300
    1115 sqft
    Duluth Heights
    Deerfield
    4122 Meadow Pkwy, Hermantown, MN
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,600
    1185 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,750
    1600 sqft
  3. 3. East End
    East End
    Yorkleigh
    1017 London Road, Duluth, MN
    1 Bedroom
    $1,100
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,225

    East End
    1123 E 5th St
    1123 East 5th Street, Duluth, MN
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,450
  4. 4. Downtown Duluth
    Downtown Duluth
    Lofts on Canal
    20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MN
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $1,039
    685 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,850
    1152 sqft
    Downtown Duluth
    Greysolon Plaza
    231 E Superior St, Duluth, MN
    1 Bedroom
    $1,039
    653 sqft
