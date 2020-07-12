Neighborhood Guide: Duluth
Check out the top neighborhoods in Duluth for renting an apartment: Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park, Duluth Heights, East End and more
- 1. Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkSee all 33 apartments in Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkVerified
1 of 14Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm2 Units AvailableSpirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkRamsey Village II5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN1 BedroomAsk2 Bedrooms$1,5101178 sqft3 BedroomsAskVerified
1 of 13Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm2 Units AvailableSpirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkIrving School Apartment Homes101 N 56th Ave W, Duluth, MNStudioAsk1 BedroomAsk2 Bedrooms$935912 sqft
- 2. Duluth HeightsSee all 33 apartments in Duluth HeightsVerified
1 of 13Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm6 Units AvailableDuluth HeightsHighland Chateau822 Baylis St, Duluth, MNStudio$856395 sqft1 Bedroom$1,070895 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,3001115 sqftVerified
1 of 19Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm2 Units AvailableDuluth HeightsDeerfield4122 Meadow Pkwy, Hermantown, MN2 Bedrooms$1,6001185 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,7501600 sqft
- 3. East EndSee all 33 apartments in East EndVerified
1 of 5Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm2 Units AvailableEast EndYorkleigh1017 London Road, Duluth, MN1 Bedroom$1,1002 Bedrooms$1,225
1 of 21Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableEast End1123 E 5th St1123 East 5th Street, Duluth, MN3 Bedrooms$1,450
- 4. Downtown DuluthSee all 34 apartments in Downtown DuluthVerified
1 of 27Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm9 Units AvailableDowntown DuluthLofts on Canal20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MNStudioAsk1 Bedroom$1,039685 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,8501152 sqftVerified
1 of 7Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm2 Units AvailableDowntown DuluthGreysolon Plaza231 E Superior St, Duluth, MN1 Bedroom$1,039653 sqft
