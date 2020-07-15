All apartments in Amboy
Find more places like 425 W Maine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Amboy, MN
/
425 W Maine St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

425 W Maine St

425 W Maine St · (507) 525-2010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

425 W Maine St, Amboy, MN 56010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $625 · Avail. now

$625

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amboy 2BR Apartment - Property Id: 247694

Available August 2020. Beautiful 2BR, 1 bath apartment in a well maintained Kasota Stone exterior 8-plex. Each apartment has A/C, stove, and a refrigerator. Rent includes heat, water, sewer, garbage, lawn care, snow removal, and a garage stall. Tenants their own light bill. Coin laundry and storage lockers are on-site. This is a no smoking, no pet property. Rent: $625/M with 1 yr lease; $650/M with 6 month lease. Damage/Security Deposit: $500.00. James and Judy Ness, owners, are licensed MN Realtors, Homestead Realty, LLC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247694
Property Id 247694

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5918980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 W Maine St have any available units?
425 W Maine St has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 425 W Maine St have?
Some of 425 W Maine St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 W Maine St currently offering any rent specials?
425 W Maine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 W Maine St pet-friendly?
No, 425 W Maine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Amboy.
Does 425 W Maine St offer parking?
Yes, 425 W Maine St offers parking.
Does 425 W Maine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 W Maine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 W Maine St have a pool?
No, 425 W Maine St does not have a pool.
Does 425 W Maine St have accessible units?
No, 425 W Maine St does not have accessible units.
Does 425 W Maine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 W Maine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 W Maine St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 425 W Maine St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 425 W Maine St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mankato, MN
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity