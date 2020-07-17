Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated bocce court carpet

9836 N. Long Lake Road Available 07/25/20 Location 1BD/1BA Smaller Home N Long Lake Road - 1 bedroom 1 bath cute home with lake access across the street, small back deck sitting area, separate entry into laundry room/utility room. Great location! Tenant pays utilities, mows the lawn and snow removal. Great place to call home!

More pictures to come. Home in process of receiving new carpeting, light fixture, paint and other upgrades, as soon as the work is performed we can show unit and tenant can move in. Cottage type smaller stove/oven, full size frig & no dishwasher.



Home available APPROX: Mid to Late July depending on carpet installation.



Application Required Per Adult

NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MARIJUANA/VAPING USE

TO APPLY: www.northlandpropertymanagement.com

Phone: 231-346-4102



No Cats Allowed



