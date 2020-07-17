All apartments in Traverse City
9836 N. Long Lake Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9836 N. Long Lake Road

9836 N Long Lake Rd · (231) 346-4102 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9836 N Long Lake Rd, Traverse City, MI 49684
Kids Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 9836 N. Long Lake Road · Avail. Jul 25

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bocce court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
on-site laundry
9836 N. Long Lake Road Available 07/25/20 Location 1BD/1BA Smaller Home N Long Lake Road - 1 bedroom 1 bath cute home with lake access across the street, small back deck sitting area, separate entry into laundry room/utility room. Great location! Tenant pays utilities, mows the lawn and snow removal. Great place to call home!
More pictures to come. Home in process of receiving new carpeting, light fixture, paint and other upgrades, as soon as the work is performed we can show unit and tenant can move in. Cottage type smaller stove/oven, full size frig & no dishwasher.

Home available APPROX: Mid to Late July depending on carpet installation.

Application Required Per Adult
NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MARIJUANA/VAPING USE
TO APPLY: www.northlandpropertymanagement.com
Phone: 231-346-4102

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5886481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9836 N. Long Lake Road have any available units?
9836 N. Long Lake Road has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9836 N. Long Lake Road have?
Some of 9836 N. Long Lake Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9836 N. Long Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
9836 N. Long Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9836 N. Long Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9836 N. Long Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 9836 N. Long Lake Road offer parking?
No, 9836 N. Long Lake Road does not offer parking.
Does 9836 N. Long Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9836 N. Long Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9836 N. Long Lake Road have a pool?
No, 9836 N. Long Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 9836 N. Long Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 9836 N. Long Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9836 N. Long Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9836 N. Long Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9836 N. Long Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9836 N. Long Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
