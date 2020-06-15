All apartments in Traverse City
Find more places like 602 Webster Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Traverse City, MI
/
602 Webster Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

602 Webster Street

602 Webster Street · (231) 346-4102 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Traverse City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

602 Webster Street, Traverse City, MI 49686
Boardman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 602 Webster Street · Avail. Sep 4

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bocce court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
on-site laundry
602 Webster Street Available 09/04/20 3 BR, 2-1/2 BA Home In Town - Lovely, Furnished, Off-Season Rental Property Located In The Heart Of Traverse City.

The First Floor Features Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room Off Kitchen, Private Master Suite Includes Master Bath With Tub / Shower Combo And Walk In Closet, Also On The Main Level Is A Den, And A Half Bath

Second Floor Offers Two Ample Bedrooms, Plus A Second Full Bath Also With A Tub / Shower Combination. The Lower Level is Unfinished And Excellent For Storage

Located Downtown On Webster St At The Corner Of Franklin Street
Utilities: DTE Gas, Traverse City Light & Power, Spectrum Communications, American Waste

Asking $1,600 + Utilities, Security Deposit $2,400

AVAILABLE APROX: September 1, 2020 thru July 31, 2021 dates MAY VARY Flexible
No Showings until September as Owners are using the home till end of August.

Application Required Per Adult
NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MAIRJUANA USE

TO APPLY: www.NorthlandPropertyManagement.com

NORTHLAND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC
Phone: 231-346-4102

(RLNE2474816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Webster Street have any available units?
602 Webster Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 602 Webster Street have?
Some of 602 Webster Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Webster Street currently offering any rent specials?
602 Webster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Webster Street pet-friendly?
No, 602 Webster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Traverse City.
Does 602 Webster Street offer parking?
No, 602 Webster Street does not offer parking.
Does 602 Webster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Webster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Webster Street have a pool?
No, 602 Webster Street does not have a pool.
Does 602 Webster Street have accessible units?
No, 602 Webster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Webster Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Webster Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Webster Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Webster Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 602 Webster Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerald Creek Apartments
2516 Crossing Cir
Traverse City, MI 49684

Similar Pages

Traverse City 2 BedroomsTraverse City 3 Bedrooms
Traverse City Apartments with GarageTraverse City Apartments with Parking
Traverse City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cadillac, MI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity