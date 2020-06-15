Amenities
602 Webster Street Available 09/04/20 3 BR, 2-1/2 BA Home In Town - Lovely, Furnished, Off-Season Rental Property Located In The Heart Of Traverse City.
The First Floor Features Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room Off Kitchen, Private Master Suite Includes Master Bath With Tub / Shower Combo And Walk In Closet, Also On The Main Level Is A Den, And A Half Bath
Second Floor Offers Two Ample Bedrooms, Plus A Second Full Bath Also With A Tub / Shower Combination. The Lower Level is Unfinished And Excellent For Storage
Located Downtown On Webster St At The Corner Of Franklin Street
Utilities: DTE Gas, Traverse City Light & Power, Spectrum Communications, American Waste
Asking $1,600 + Utilities, Security Deposit $2,400
AVAILABLE APROX: September 1, 2020 thru July 31, 2021 dates MAY VARY Flexible
No Showings until September as Owners are using the home till end of August.
Application Required Per Adult
NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MAIRJUANA USE
TO APPLY: www.NorthlandPropertyManagement.com
NORTHLAND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC
Phone: 231-346-4102
(RLNE2474816)