Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets bocce court furnished

602 Webster Street Available 09/04/20 3 BR, 2-1/2 BA Home In Town - Lovely, Furnished, Off-Season Rental Property Located In The Heart Of Traverse City.



The First Floor Features Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room Off Kitchen, Private Master Suite Includes Master Bath With Tub / Shower Combo And Walk In Closet, Also On The Main Level Is A Den, And A Half Bath



Second Floor Offers Two Ample Bedrooms, Plus A Second Full Bath Also With A Tub / Shower Combination. The Lower Level is Unfinished And Excellent For Storage



Located Downtown On Webster St At The Corner Of Franklin Street

Utilities: DTE Gas, Traverse City Light & Power, Spectrum Communications, American Waste



Asking $1,600 + Utilities, Security Deposit $2,400



AVAILABLE APROX: September 1, 2020 thru July 31, 2021 dates MAY VARY Flexible

No Showings until September as Owners are using the home till end of August.



Application Required Per Adult

NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MAIRJUANA USE



TO APPLY: www.NorthlandPropertyManagement.com



NORTHLAND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC

Phone: 231-346-4102



(RLNE2474816)