Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

429 Munson Place, #8

429 Munson Place · (231) 346-4102
Location

429 Munson Place, Traverse City, MI 49686

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 429 Munson Place, #8 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
internet access
Upscale 2BD East Bay Condo - Available May 2020! This 2BD/2BA first floor/level condo features a fully equipped kitchen with newer appliances and hard flooring. The kitchen is complete with an island/breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Into the bedrooms you will see the mater has a private en suite bathroom with shower. The second bathroom has the shower/tub combination and granite counter tops in both bathrooms. Stack washer and dryer included. this condo has a separate 6ft x 10ft storage room, maximum 2 off-street parking for tenant (parking is limited per unit in condo complex). Great location and place to call home!

Tenant Pays: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer and Cable/Wifi
Included: Lawn & Snow Care, Trash Removal

Application Required Per Adult
NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MAIRJUANA USE
NO PETS (firm)
2 Parking Spots maximum
12 month Lease minimum required

Applications/Virtual Tour Available: www.northlandpropertymanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2938850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

