429 Munson Place, #8.

in unit laundry granite counters parking stainless steel air conditioning bocce court

Upscale 2BD East Bay Condo - Available May 2020! This 2BD/2BA first floor/level condo features a fully equipped kitchen with newer appliances and hard flooring. The kitchen is complete with an island/breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Into the bedrooms you will see the mater has a private en suite bathroom with shower. The second bathroom has the shower/tub combination and granite counter tops in both bathrooms. Stack washer and dryer included. this condo has a separate 6ft x 10ft storage room, maximum 2 off-street parking for tenant (parking is limited per unit in condo complex). Great location and place to call home!



Tenant Pays: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer and Cable/Wifi

Included: Lawn & Snow Care, Trash Removal



Application Required Per Adult

NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MAIRJUANA USE

NO PETS (firm)

2 Parking Spots maximum

12 month Lease minimum required



Applications/Virtual Tour Available: www.northlandpropertymanagement.com



