124 Beech St #206

Amenities
1BD/1BA Beech Street Condo - AVAILABLE NOW! Located in a prime part of Traverse City, this is a cozy 1BD/1BA condo unit 475 sq. ft. Fantastic location, within walking distance to Munson Medical Center, The Commons, and downtown Traverse City for all your shopping and restaurant desires! Bike friendly area and easy transportation with the local BETA busing systems. This unit has nice laminate flooring with dark wood look, a small balcony, elevator, foyer entrance, mailbox in common area, common coin laundry area on main floor, secure building entry, and newer appliances.
Lease 12 -16 months, no short term Lease available.
Association includes: Trash removal, Lawn/Snow Care, Exterior Maintenance.
Tenant Pays: Electric, Gas, Cable/Wifi, Water/Sewer
NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/VAPING
NO PETS
Contact Northland Property Management At 231-346-4102
(RLNE5491745)