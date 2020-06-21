All apartments in Traverse City
Find more places like 124 Beech St #206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Traverse City, MI
/
124 Beech St #206
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

124 Beech St #206

124 Beech Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Traverse City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

124 Beech Street, Traverse City, MI 49684
Kids Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
elevator
bocce court
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
elevator
internet access
1BD/1BA Beech Street Condo - AVAILABLE NOW! Located in a prime part of Traverse City, this is a cozy 1BD/1BA condo unit 475 sq. ft. Fantastic location, within walking distance to Munson Medical Center, The Commons, and downtown Traverse City for all your shopping and restaurant desires! Bike friendly area and easy transportation with the local BETA busing systems. This unit has nice laminate flooring with dark wood look, a small balcony, elevator, foyer entrance, mailbox in common area, common coin laundry area on main floor, secure building entry, and newer appliances.

Lease 12 -16 months, no short term Lease available.
Association includes: Trash removal, Lawn/Snow Care, Exterior Maintenance.
Tenant Pays: Electric, Gas, Cable/Wifi, Water/Sewer
NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/VAPING
NO PETS

Contact Northland Property Management At 231-346-4102

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5491745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Beech St #206 have any available units?
124 Beech St #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Traverse City, MI.
What amenities does 124 Beech St #206 have?
Some of 124 Beech St #206's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Beech St #206 currently offering any rent specials?
124 Beech St #206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Beech St #206 pet-friendly?
No, 124 Beech St #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Traverse City.
Does 124 Beech St #206 offer parking?
No, 124 Beech St #206 does not offer parking.
Does 124 Beech St #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Beech St #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Beech St #206 have a pool?
No, 124 Beech St #206 does not have a pool.
Does 124 Beech St #206 have accessible units?
No, 124 Beech St #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Beech St #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Beech St #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Beech St #206 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 Beech St #206 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Creek Apartments
2516 Crossing Cir
Traverse City, MI 49684

Similar Pages

Traverse City 2 BedroomsTraverse City 3 Bedrooms
Traverse City Apartments with GarageTraverse City Apartments with Parking
Traverse City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cadillac, MI