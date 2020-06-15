Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

1024 W. Front St Available 07/16/20 Victorian Style Downtown Home Available - This downtown Victorian style Traverse City home is a large 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, with a great back yard and amazing location in Slab Town! Very roomy home with hardwood floors and the bedrooms located upstairs, will allow for ONE dog (NO CATS) with Pet Deposit. Spacious kitchen with doggy doors between kitchen and laundry room area to block dog in when not home. Washer/Dryer included in the home.



Parking is off-street alley area with space in garage for storage and bikes only no vehicles. 2 Parking spaces off of alley way. A lawn mower will be provided for residents to keep the yard landscaped and mowed, beautiful flower garden with herbs owner will have someone maintain garden and flower areas.



Tenants pay/maintain all utilities: Gas, Electric, Wifi/Cable, Lawn Care, Snow Removal of steps/porch/sidewalk/garage area. 12 Month Lease.



Bedrooms: 1 king, 1 queen & 1 full, furnishings stay with home. Tenants can bring their own kitchen items and use owners supplies as well.



Contact Rental Management One for showings and applications, everyone over 18 MUST APPLY. Visit the website rentalmanagementone.com for applications and contact information.



No Cats Allowed



