Traverse City, MI
1024 W. Front St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1024 W. Front St

1024 West Front Street · (248) 208-3882
Traverse City
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Location

1024 West Front Street, Traverse City, MI 49684
Slab Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1024 W. Front St · Avail. Jul 16

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1836 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
1024 W. Front St Available 07/16/20 Victorian Style Downtown Home Available - This downtown Victorian style Traverse City home is a large 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, with a great back yard and amazing location in Slab Town! Very roomy home with hardwood floors and the bedrooms located upstairs, will allow for ONE dog (NO CATS) with Pet Deposit. Spacious kitchen with doggy doors between kitchen and laundry room area to block dog in when not home. Washer/Dryer included in the home.

Parking is off-street alley area with space in garage for storage and bikes only no vehicles. 2 Parking spaces off of alley way. A lawn mower will be provided for residents to keep the yard landscaped and mowed, beautiful flower garden with herbs owner will have someone maintain garden and flower areas.

Tenants pay/maintain all utilities: Gas, Electric, Wifi/Cable, Lawn Care, Snow Removal of steps/porch/sidewalk/garage area. 12 Month Lease.

Bedrooms: 1 king, 1 queen & 1 full, furnishings stay with home. Tenants can bring their own kitchen items and use owners supplies as well.

Contact Rental Management One for showings and applications, everyone over 18 MUST APPLY. Visit the website rentalmanagementone.com for applications and contact information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4918855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 W. Front St have any available units?
1024 W. Front St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1024 W. Front St have?
Some of 1024 W. Front St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 W. Front St currently offering any rent specials?
1024 W. Front St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 W. Front St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 W. Front St is pet friendly.
Does 1024 W. Front St offer parking?
Yes, 1024 W. Front St does offer parking.
Does 1024 W. Front St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 W. Front St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 W. Front St have a pool?
No, 1024 W. Front St does not have a pool.
Does 1024 W. Front St have accessible units?
No, 1024 W. Front St does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 W. Front St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 W. Front St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 W. Front St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 W. Front St does not have units with air conditioning.
