Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking gym pet friendly internet access

Concorde Club Apartments is a world apart from the stressful pace of everyday life, yet only minutes away from Downtown Detroit and Detroit Metro Airport. Looking for a quiet community to call home, but stay close to every day conveniences like shopping, expressways and airports. A professional, friendly office staff, and 24-hour maintenance team is waiting to welcome you home to Concorde Club. You'll experience apartment features include large floor plans, fully equipped eat-in kitchens, frost-free refrigerators, dishwashers, disposals, double stainless steel kitchen sinks, ceiling fans, vertical blinds and spacious closets. Our community features a swimming pool, sundeck and laundry facility in each building. With easy access to freeways, Concorde Club Apartments is an excellent gateway to anywhere in the greater Detroit area. Enjoy fine dining, shopping, entertainment, sports and recreation. Combining the excitement of the city and beauty of the country ... be part of the club!