Concorde Club

7080 Niagara St · (734) 348-9447
Location

7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI 48174

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 039 · Avail. Oct 7

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Concorde Club.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
gym
pet friendly
internet access
Concorde Club Apartments is a world apart from the stressful pace of everyday life, yet only minutes away from Downtown Detroit and Detroit Metro Airport. Looking for a quiet community to call home, but stay close to every day conveniences like shopping, expressways and airports. A professional, friendly office staff, and 24-hour maintenance team is waiting to welcome you home to Concorde Club. You'll experience apartment features include large floor plans, fully equipped eat-in kitchens, frost-free refrigerators, dishwashers, disposals, double stainless steel kitchen sinks, ceiling fans, vertical blinds and spacious closets. Our community features a swimming pool, sundeck and laundry facility in each building. With easy access to freeways, Concorde Club Apartments is an excellent gateway to anywhere in the greater Detroit area. Enjoy fine dining, shopping, entertainment, sports and recreation. Combining the excitement of the city and beauty of the country ... be part of the club!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $300-Months Rent, 2 Bed: $400-Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Concorde Club have any available units?
Concorde Club has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Concorde Club have?
Some of Concorde Club's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Concorde Club currently offering any rent specials?
Concorde Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Concorde Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Concorde Club is pet friendly.
Does Concorde Club offer parking?
Yes, Concorde Club offers parking.
Does Concorde Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, Concorde Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Concorde Club have a pool?
Yes, Concorde Club has a pool.
Does Concorde Club have accessible units?
Yes, Concorde Club has accessible units.
Does Concorde Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Concorde Club has units with dishwashers.
Does Concorde Club have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Concorde Club has units with air conditioning.
