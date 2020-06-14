20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Niles, MI

/
Northeast South Bend
140 Units Available
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
647 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
24 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
757 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
818 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
24 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
12 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
31 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
18 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
18 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
38 Units Available
Prosper South Bend
3001 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
683 sqft
Located in South Bend, Indiana, Prosper Apartments features one, two and three-bedroom apartments in addition to community amenities, which include a playground, theatre room, dog park, 24-Hour Fitness Center, pool, tanning bed, large community room
35 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
937 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Northeast South Bend
10 Units Available
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$930
742 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
586 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
202 E. Bartlett
202 East Bartlett Street, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$875
202 E. Bartlett - Property Id: 292904 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292904 Property Id 292904 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5828261)
1 Unit Available
104 Courtland Street
104 Courtland Street, Dowagiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Come see this cute and clean 1 bedroom upstairs apartment on Courtland st in Dowagiac! This unit features new vinyl plank flooring throughout, new paint and new carpet. There are window a/c units but owner does not guarantee repair or replacement.
Northwest South Bend
1 Unit Available
601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1
601 W Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
702 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in this charming building with hardwood flooring, newly renovated building with secured entrance. Parking in back, swipe/coin laundry on-site, air conditioner supplied.
1 Unit Available
1017 Keenan Court - 21A
1017 Keenan Ct, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
607 sqft
New Construction Executive Rental! Location, location, location! These condos are 3 miles or less to the University of Notre Dame, Downtown South Bend, University Park Mall, and Morris Park Country Club.
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
835 Ashland
835 Ashland Avenue, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
900 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment near Notre Dame and Memorial Hospital in historic Chapin Park neighborhood near Leeper Park. Walk 2 blocks to the river or tennis courts or just walk around and enjoy beautiful architecture from the turn of the century.
West Washington
1 Unit Available
402 W Washington Street
402 W Washington St, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1700 sqft
Presenting The Remedy Building in Downtown South Bend! This third floor one bedroom apartment has touches of the Classic Revival style, with all the modern features! This unit features a large great room open to the updated kitchen.
1 Unit Available
401 North Dixie Way
401 N Dixie Way, Roseland, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
1000 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment. Upstairs. Tenant is responsible for electric
Harter Heights
1 Unit Available
303 Howard St. A
303 Howard St, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$950
Fully Furnished 1 BR Apt. close 2 ND - Property Id: 88264 One bedroom apt with an upstairs den.It has a queen-sized bed & a full-sized bed in the den. Living room has 2 couches & a flat screen TV.