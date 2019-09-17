All apartments in Marquette
Marquette, MI
752 Anderson
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

752 Anderson

752 Anderson St · (906) 226-8000
Location

752 Anderson St, Marquette, MI 49855

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 bedroom - recently remodeled. Includes water, lawn care and snow removal, full basement with laundry and additional storage. Tenant pays electric/gas. The owner of this property does not allow animals. Short term lease available through May 2020. Viewing of 3D tour is required before booking in-person showings (if 3D tour available). See www.MarquetteRentals.com for more information. Approved application required for anyone over age of 18. Price does not reflect for additional roommates above the number of bedrooms, resident benefit package, etc. Does not allow MSHDA. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7L3r4uDxQHD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Anderson have any available units?
752 Anderson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marquette, MI.
Is 752 Anderson currently offering any rent specials?
752 Anderson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Anderson pet-friendly?
No, 752 Anderson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marquette.
Does 752 Anderson offer parking?
No, 752 Anderson does not offer parking.
Does 752 Anderson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Anderson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Anderson have a pool?
No, 752 Anderson does not have a pool.
Does 752 Anderson have accessible units?
No, 752 Anderson does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Anderson have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Anderson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Anderson have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 Anderson does not have units with air conditioning.
