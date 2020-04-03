1230 Wilson

Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking

If you are looking for a new place for your business to call home, check out the 3,500 sq. ft. of available space in this beautiful, modern 16,364 sq. ft. building in a perfect location, close to town, but still tucked away. This quality building is the perfect place for your new or existing business. The owner will encourage you to configure/build out the space to suit your needs and is prepared to offer a generous improvement allowance amortized over the lease term. The structure consists of clear span design, which lends itself to unrestrained renovation potential! The building is air conditioned and fully sprinklered with a heating combination of radiant in-floor heat and high efficiency gas-fired forced air. There are 16 parking spaces available for this sprawling unit, so parking will never be an issue! If you are ready to make a change, don't let this building pass you by!