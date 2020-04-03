All apartments in Marquette
1230 Wilson
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

1230 Wilson

1230 Wilson Street · (906) 228-9626
Location

1230 Wilson Street, Marquette, MI 49855

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
If you are looking for a new place for your business to call home, check out the 3,500 sq. ft. of available space in this beautiful, modern 16,364 sq. ft. building in a perfect location, close to town, but still tucked away. This quality building is the perfect place for your new or existing business. The owner will encourage you to configure/build out the space to suit your needs and is prepared to offer a generous improvement allowance amortized over the lease term. The structure consists of clear span design, which lends itself to unrestrained renovation potential! The building is air conditioned and fully sprinklered with a heating combination of radiant in-floor heat and high efficiency gas-fired forced air. There are 16 parking spaces available for this sprawling unit, so parking will never be an issue! If you are ready to make a change, don't let this building pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

