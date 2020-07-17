All apartments in Marquette County
180 Brickyard Rd
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

180 Brickyard Rd

180 Brickyard Road · (906) 226-8000
Location

180 Brickyard Road, Marquette County, MI 49855

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e68cee102c ----
Townhouse located next to Bestbuy. ALL INCLUSIVE! Large 2 bedroom townhouse. All utilities are included plowing/lawn care/garbage. Free laundry in building. The owner of this property does not allow animals. Viewing of 3D tour is required before booking in-person showings (if 3D tour available). See www.MarquetteRentals.com for more information. Approved application required for anyone over age of 18. Price does not reflect any additional roommates above the number of bedrooms, resident benefit package, etc. Does not allow MSHDA.

All Utilities Included
Garbage Included
Off Street Parking
On Site Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Brickyard Rd have any available units?
180 Brickyard Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marquette County, MI.
Is 180 Brickyard Rd currently offering any rent specials?
180 Brickyard Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Brickyard Rd pet-friendly?
No, 180 Brickyard Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marquette County.
Does 180 Brickyard Rd offer parking?
No, 180 Brickyard Rd does not offer parking.
Does 180 Brickyard Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Brickyard Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Brickyard Rd have a pool?
No, 180 Brickyard Rd does not have a pool.
Does 180 Brickyard Rd have accessible units?
No, 180 Brickyard Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Brickyard Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Brickyard Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Brickyard Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Brickyard Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
