11230 S Cottonwood Dr., #8

Amenities

patio / balcony garage bocce court fireplace some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court parking garage internet access

Cottonwood Condo - West TC Rental - This 2BD/1.5BA 1,200 sqft. condo is located in the Cottonwood HOA and features balconies, and a 1-car garage. This condo is situated in the hillside surrounded by trees and wooded landscape, talk about peaceful! On the street level the unit has the attached garage, large storage room. Laundry on main level. The main level has the kitchen, open living area with dining room combination, and the fireplace in the living room. This main level also has the half bath. On the second level you have both bedrooms and the full bathroom with tub/shower combination, plus a bonus room/loft area accessible by a ladder/storage room. Great place to live



Tenant pays for; Electric, Cable/Wifi, snow removal of walkway,stairs, deck area

Utilities Included; Snow Removal on the Common Drive, Garbage Pickup, Exterior Maintenance, Lawn Care And Water & Septic.



Application Required Per Adult, NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MARIJUANA/VAPING USE

NO PETS

2 Vehicle Maximum



TO APPLY: www.northlandpropertymanagement.com

Phone: 231-346-4102



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3775098)