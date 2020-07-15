All apartments in Leelanau County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

11230 S Cottonwood Dr., #8

11230 South Cottonwood Drive · (231) 346-4102
Location

11230 South Cottonwood Drive, Leelanau County, MI 49684

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11230 S Cottonwood Dr., #8 · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bocce court
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
internet access
Cottonwood Condo - West TC Rental - This 2BD/1.5BA 1,200 sqft. condo is located in the Cottonwood HOA and features balconies, and a 1-car garage. This condo is situated in the hillside surrounded by trees and wooded landscape, talk about peaceful! On the street level the unit has the attached garage, large storage room. Laundry on main level. The main level has the kitchen, open living area with dining room combination, and the fireplace in the living room. This main level also has the half bath. On the second level you have both bedrooms and the full bathroom with tub/shower combination, plus a bonus room/loft area accessible by a ladder/storage room. Great place to live

Tenant pays for; Electric, Cable/Wifi, snow removal of walkway,stairs, deck area
Utilities Included; Snow Removal on the Common Drive, Garbage Pickup, Exterior Maintenance, Lawn Care And Water & Septic.

Application Required Per Adult, NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MARIJUANA/VAPING USE
NO PETS
2 Vehicle Maximum

TO APPLY: www.northlandpropertymanagement.com
Phone: 231-346-4102

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3775098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

