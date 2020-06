Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

This Suite has beautiful brick walls and original wood floors. There are two huge windows for all your walk through traffic. An entire wall and another half are tastefully designed to hang shelving, hooks, etc... A small room off the side with a sink which has doors available for privacy or you can keep it open as it is in the photo. It also has a double room spacious storage area off the back wall. The rent is $550 per month. The character of this brick and beautiful rustic wood trim business space is absolutely gorgeous and the space is move in ready.This has a total of 1,250 sq. ft. and a private restroom.