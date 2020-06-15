Amenities
407 Dodge St. - Property Id: 275339
Walking distance to MTU. Washer, Dryer, Fridge, Stove, No pets, basement, two car garage, Snow blower to use for snow removal. Parking for eight cars. Semi furnished. Close to downtown and shopping business. Rent is per person,Please call for details 906-370-5533. My name is Rick Greub,Note: we will be renovating the font porch and doing some work in the driveways,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275339
Property Id 275339
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5763365)