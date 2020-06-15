Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage furnished range oven

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

407 Dodge St. - Property Id: 275339



Walking distance to MTU. Washer, Dryer, Fridge, Stove, No pets, basement, two car garage, Snow blower to use for snow removal. Parking for eight cars. Semi furnished. Close to downtown and shopping business. Rent is per person,Please call for details 906-370-5533. My name is Rick Greub,Note: we will be renovating the font porch and doing some work in the driveways,

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275339

Property Id 275339



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5763365)