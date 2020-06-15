All apartments in Houghton
407 Dodge St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

407 Dodge St.

407 Dodge Street · (906) 370-5533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

407 Dodge Street, Houghton, MI 49931

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
407 Dodge St. - Property Id: 275339

Walking distance to MTU. Washer, Dryer, Fridge, Stove, No pets, basement, two car garage, Snow blower to use for snow removal. Parking for eight cars. Semi furnished. Close to downtown and shopping business. Rent is per person,Please call for details 906-370-5533. My name is Rick Greub,Note: we will be renovating the font porch and doing some work in the driveways,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275339
Property Id 275339

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

