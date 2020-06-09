41703 Half Moon Beach

Amenities

Enjoy gracious living in this very nice 2-bedroom, 2-bath ranch home on Portage Lake in a premier residential neighborhood. Property has 100’ of lakefront and a beautiful view of Chassell Bay. The kitchen opens to the dining area and living room all taking advantage of the amazing view. Off the dining area is a den/office/family room/bedroom/or what have you. This room has doors out to a deck overlooking the large back yard and the lake. The ‘bedroom wing’ of the house features a spacious master bedroom suite with a ¾ bath and walk-in closet, another bedroom and full bath. The opposite wing includes the utility closet, a storage closet, laundry area with washer/dryer/sink, a sauna with changing area, and the entrance to the over sized 2-car garage. 8 miles from Michigan Tech and close to the Chassell hiking, biking, and walking trails. Central A/C. No pets. No smoking or vaping. Furnishings can be included. Kitchen items and linens optional. Michigan allows school of choice. Lease is through May 1, 2020 (negotiable). References required.