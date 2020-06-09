All apartments in Houghton County
41703 Half Moon Beach

41703 Half Moon Beach Road · (906) 482-5130
Location

41703 Half Moon Beach Road, Houghton County, MI 49916

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2376 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
Enjoy gracious living in this very nice 2-bedroom, 2-bath ranch home on Portage Lake in a premier residential neighborhood. Property has 100’ of lakefront and a beautiful view of Chassell Bay. The kitchen opens to the dining area and living room all taking advantage of the amazing view. Off the dining area is a den/office/family room/bedroom/or what have you. This room has doors out to a deck overlooking the large back yard and the lake. The ‘bedroom wing’ of the house features a spacious master bedroom suite with a ¾ bath and walk-in closet, another bedroom and full bath. The opposite wing includes the utility closet, a storage closet, laundry area with washer/dryer/sink, a sauna with changing area, and the entrance to the over sized 2-car garage. 8 miles from Michigan Tech and close to the Chassell hiking, biking, and walking trails. Central A/C. No pets. No smoking or vaping. Furnishings can be included. Kitchen items and linens optional. Michigan allows school of choice. Lease is through May 1, 2020 (negotiable). References required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41703 Half Moon Beach have any available units?
41703 Half Moon Beach has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41703 Half Moon Beach have?
Some of 41703 Half Moon Beach's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41703 Half Moon Beach currently offering any rent specials?
41703 Half Moon Beach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41703 Half Moon Beach pet-friendly?
No, 41703 Half Moon Beach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houghton County.
Does 41703 Half Moon Beach offer parking?
Yes, 41703 Half Moon Beach offers parking.
Does 41703 Half Moon Beach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41703 Half Moon Beach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41703 Half Moon Beach have a pool?
No, 41703 Half Moon Beach does not have a pool.
Does 41703 Half Moon Beach have accessible units?
No, 41703 Half Moon Beach does not have accessible units.
Does 41703 Half Moon Beach have units with dishwashers?
No, 41703 Half Moon Beach does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41703 Half Moon Beach have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 41703 Half Moon Beach has units with air conditioning.
