12012 S. Elk Run Dr

Amenities
Large/Spacious Condo Cedar Creek - Available NOW! This beautifully spacious condo is located in the Cedar Creek Association is a 3 bedroom 3 bath, updated unit. The unit has lots of storage, large finished basement area, fireplaces, relaxing sun room, Clubhouse w/pool for occupant use, and all located in a beautiful setting off of Cherrybend Road. The home has new painting, carpeting and finished updates, Washer/Dryer included, basement has baseboard heat plus stand alone fireplace w/wall switch. A good-sized 2-car garage w/parking outside on garage pad and guest parking across from the condo. A wonderful place to call home.
NO PETS
NO SMOKING/TOBACCO/MARIJUANA USE
Tenant Pays Utilities: Electric, Gas, Cable/Wifi(no dish), Water Softener/Salt
Association handles: Snow/Lawn Care, Trash Services.
12 month Lease required. Tenants pay HOA fees of $210 as well
May entertain longer Lease, speak with management on details.
All applicants over 18+ must apply online
www.northlandpropertymanagement.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5351333)