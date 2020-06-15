All apartments in Greilickville
12012 S. Elk Run Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

12012 S. Elk Run Dr

12012 South Elk Run Drive · (231) 346-4102
Location

12012 South Elk Run Drive, Greilickville, MI 49684

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12012 S. Elk Run Dr · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
bocce court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
Large/Spacious Condo Cedar Creek - Available NOW! This beautifully spacious condo is located in the Cedar Creek Association is a 3 bedroom 3 bath, updated unit. The unit has lots of storage, large finished basement area, fireplaces, relaxing sun room, Clubhouse w/pool for occupant use, and all located in a beautiful setting off of Cherrybend Road. The home has new painting, carpeting and finished updates, Washer/Dryer included, basement has baseboard heat plus stand alone fireplace w/wall switch. A good-sized 2-car garage w/parking outside on garage pad and guest parking across from the condo. A wonderful place to call home.

NO PETS
NO SMOKING/TOBACCO/MARIJUANA USE

Tenant Pays Utilities: Electric, Gas, Cable/Wifi(no dish), Water Softener/Salt
Association handles: Snow/Lawn Care, Trash Services.

12 month Lease required. Tenants pay HOA fees of $210 as well
May entertain longer Lease, speak with management on details.

All applicants over 18+ must apply online

www.northlandpropertymanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5351333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12012 S. Elk Run Dr have any available units?
12012 S. Elk Run Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12012 S. Elk Run Dr have?
Some of 12012 S. Elk Run Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12012 S. Elk Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12012 S. Elk Run Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12012 S. Elk Run Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12012 S. Elk Run Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greilickville.
Does 12012 S. Elk Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12012 S. Elk Run Dr does offer parking.
Does 12012 S. Elk Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12012 S. Elk Run Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12012 S. Elk Run Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12012 S. Elk Run Dr has a pool.
Does 12012 S. Elk Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 12012 S. Elk Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12012 S. Elk Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12012 S. Elk Run Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12012 S. Elk Run Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12012 S. Elk Run Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
