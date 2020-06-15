12012 S. Elk Run Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking internet access

Large/Spacious Condo Cedar Creek - Available NOW! This beautifully spacious condo is located in the Cedar Creek Association is a 3 bedroom 3 bath, updated unit. The unit has lots of storage, large finished basement area, fireplaces, relaxing sun room, Clubhouse w/pool for occupant use, and all located in a beautiful setting off of Cherrybend Road. The home has new painting, carpeting and finished updates, Washer/Dryer included, basement has baseboard heat plus stand alone fireplace w/wall switch. A good-sized 2-car garage w/parking outside on garage pad and guest parking across from the condo. A wonderful place to call home.



NO PETS

NO SMOKING/TOBACCO/MARIJUANA USE



Tenant Pays Utilities: Electric, Gas, Cable/Wifi(no dish), Water Softener/Salt

Association handles: Snow/Lawn Care, Trash Services.



12 month Lease required. Tenants pay HOA fees of $210 as well

May entertain longer Lease, speak with management on details.



All applicants over 18+ must apply online



www.northlandpropertymanagement.com



