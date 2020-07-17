All apartments in Grand Traverse County
Find more places like 5179 Silver Shores Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Traverse County, MI
/
5179 Silver Shores Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5179 Silver Shores Lane

5179 Silver Shores Lane · (231) 346-4102 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5179 Silver Shores Lane, Grand Traverse County, MI 49685

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5179 Silver Shores Lane · Avail. Oct 1

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
bocce court
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
internet access
5179 Silver Shores Lane Available 10/01/20 Wonderful Cottage Fully Furnished -Silver Shores - 3 bedroom 1 bath furnished cottage, great setting, clean, quiet area, great deck to sit outside and enjoy the lake views, lake access. This cute home is available APPROX Oct thru---- end of May 2021 APPROX.
20 minutes to Traverse City, lovely location. No garage or storage access for tenants. Fully furnished home. Vacation home in the summer. Great place to call home for the Fall/Winter - Spring 2021 season.

Tenant pays electric, gas and Cable/WiFi. Cable/Wifi paid directly to NPM
HOA provides the snow plowing, lawn and garbage removal. Shared lake access.
Vacation home in the summer.

Application Required Per Adult
NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MAIRJUANA USE/NO VAPING
NO PETS (firm)
TO APPLY: www.NorthlandPropertyManagement.com
Call- 231-346-4102

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5098315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5179 Silver Shores Lane have any available units?
5179 Silver Shores Lane has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5179 Silver Shores Lane have?
Some of 5179 Silver Shores Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, bocce court, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5179 Silver Shores Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5179 Silver Shores Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5179 Silver Shores Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5179 Silver Shores Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Traverse County.
Does 5179 Silver Shores Lane offer parking?
No, 5179 Silver Shores Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5179 Silver Shores Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5179 Silver Shores Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5179 Silver Shores Lane have a pool?
No, 5179 Silver Shores Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5179 Silver Shores Lane have accessible units?
No, 5179 Silver Shores Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5179 Silver Shores Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5179 Silver Shores Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5179 Silver Shores Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5179 Silver Shores Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5179 Silver Shores Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liv Arbors
2955 Leggett Dr
Traverse City, MI 49685

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Traverse City, MI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity