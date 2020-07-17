Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court internet access

5179 Silver Shores Lane Available 10/01/20 Wonderful Cottage Fully Furnished -Silver Shores - 3 bedroom 1 bath furnished cottage, great setting, clean, quiet area, great deck to sit outside and enjoy the lake views, lake access. This cute home is available APPROX Oct thru---- end of May 2021 APPROX.

20 minutes to Traverse City, lovely location. No garage or storage access for tenants. Fully furnished home. Vacation home in the summer. Great place to call home for the Fall/Winter - Spring 2021 season.



Tenant pays electric, gas and Cable/WiFi. Cable/Wifi paid directly to NPM

HOA provides the snow plowing, lawn and garbage removal. Shared lake access.

Application Required Per Adult

NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MAIRJUANA USE/NO VAPING

NO PETS (firm)

TO APPLY: www.NorthlandPropertyManagement.com

Call- 231-346-4102



