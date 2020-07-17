Amenities
3892 Leeside Lane Available 07/17/20 3892 Leeside Lane - A 2 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex unit located on a cul-de-sac in a private, wooded setting on the east side of town. Unfinished basement for storage space and attached 1-car garage. Attached deck.
Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, cable/internet, and trash removal. Tenant will be responsible for snow removal and lawn maintenance in conjunction with the next door tenant. No smoking, not cats. 1 dog considered.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5864361)