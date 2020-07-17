All apartments in Grand Traverse County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3892 Leeside Lane

3892 Leeside Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3892 Leeside Ln, Grand Traverse County, MI 49686

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
3892 Leeside Lane Available 07/17/20 3892 Leeside Lane - A 2 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex unit located on a cul-de-sac in a private, wooded setting on the east side of town. Unfinished basement for storage space and attached 1-car garage. Attached deck.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, cable/internet, and trash removal. Tenant will be responsible for snow removal and lawn maintenance in conjunction with the next door tenant. No smoking, not cats. 1 dog considered.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5864361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

