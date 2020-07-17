Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

3411 Mahoney Dr Available 08/07/20 3411 Mahoney Drive -

Lower level 2 bed/1 bath unit located in a quiet setting on the east side of town. The rental features wood planking throughout and dishwasher. Utilities/Services included in the rent: Garbage, Lawn Care/Snow Removal, & Water/Sewer.



Easy short drive to access downtown Traverse City, retail stores, restaurants, and just minutes from Spider and Arbutus Lake boat launches and parks.



Tenant is FULLY responsible for Gas, Electric, Cable/Internet. No smoking - this is very strict. One dog or cat allowed (ask for details & one-time non refundable pet fee). Other animals do occupy the building. Two vehicle maximum per unit.12-13 month Lease Term ONLY - NON NEGOTIABLE.



Please contact Rental Management One at rentalmanagementone.com for showing/application information.



(RLNE4847565)