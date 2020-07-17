All apartments in Grand Traverse County
3411 Mahoney Dr

3411 Mahoney Drive · (248) 208-3882
Location

3411 Mahoney Drive, Grand Traverse County, MI 49696

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3411 Mahoney Dr · Avail. Aug 7

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3411 Mahoney Dr Available 08/07/20 3411 Mahoney Drive -
Lower level 2 bed/1 bath unit located in a quiet setting on the east side of town. The rental features wood planking throughout and dishwasher. Utilities/Services included in the rent: Garbage, Lawn Care/Snow Removal, & Water/Sewer.

Easy short drive to access downtown Traverse City, retail stores, restaurants, and just minutes from Spider and Arbutus Lake boat launches and parks.

Tenant is FULLY responsible for Gas, Electric, Cable/Internet. No smoking - this is very strict. One dog or cat allowed (ask for details & one-time non refundable pet fee). Other animals do occupy the building. Two vehicle maximum per unit.12-13 month Lease Term ONLY - NON NEGOTIABLE.

Please contact Rental Management One at rentalmanagementone.com for showing/application information.

(RLNE4847565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

