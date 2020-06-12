/
2 bedroom apartments
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Flat Rock, MI
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
24901 MAYFAIR Street
24901 Mayfair St, Flat Rock, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
980 sqft
Creekside Village Condo for lease. Lovely townhouse. All new flooring. Carpeting upstairs. Laminate downstairs. Neat clean, neutral. Note 1.5 baths, spacious rooms and ready for immediately occupancy. Great complex. Pretty grounds with play-scape.
Results within 5 miles of Flat Rock
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
14117 WATERSWAY Drive
14117 Watersway Dr, Gibraltar, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1012 sqft
READY FOR YOU TO MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERS EDGE COMMUNITY YOUR NEW HOME - NEW GRANITE THROUGHOUT - LARGE ROOMS - VAULTED CEILINGS - Balcony to enjoy the nice Summer Evenings and much more; You are literally across the Street from the Humbug Marina
Results within 10 miles of Flat Rock
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
15464 Buck St
15464 Buck Street, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Very cute 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Ranch style home. Good back yard. Hardwood floors in the living room. Nice cabinets and counter-tops in the kitchen. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2125. (2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
18759 Riverview St
18759 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14443 Pennsylvania Road - 207
14443 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14447 Pennsylvania Road - 209
14447 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14435 Pennsylvania Road - 204
14435 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Southgate
1 Unit Available
12738 ELAINE Drive
12738 Elaine Dr, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
882 sqft
A Move-in Condition lease with Charm, Location, Convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14423 Pennsylvania Road - 14
14423 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$829
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14419 Pennsylvania Road - 12
14419 Pennsylvania Road, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$829
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14439 Pennsylvania Road - 106
14439 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
26 KREGER DR
26 Kreger Dr, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1934 sqft
Waterfront Condo! Rent includes 35 foot private dock located steps from your front patio. This is a gated community located in downtown Wyandotte. This ground level ranch condo has an open floor plan. Private entrance and a 2 car attached garage.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
22666 WOODCREEK Drive
22666 Woodcreek Dr, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1384 sqft
Check out this meticulously cared for ranch condo, in Taylor's sought after Woodcreek Condominium Subdivision.
