Apartment List
/
MI
/
dewitt
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

15 Apartments for rent in DeWitt, MI with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to DeWitt renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
33 Units Available
The Quarry
3505 W Clark Rd, DeWitt, MI
1 Bedroom
$983
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1247 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community has a resort-style pool, a modern gym and a fire pit. Homes feature walk-in closets, in-home laundry and outdoor spaces. A short drive to Lansing, near Eastwood Towne Center.
Results within 10 miles of DeWitt
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$1,050
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
$
12 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1555 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
The Stadium District
6 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,306
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
7 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$647
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$836
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Plumtree Apartments
229 Parkwood Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$745
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westside Lansing in park-like setting with mature trees and professional landscaping. On-site gym, laundry, parking and pool. Patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal, air conditioning. Pet-friendly. Carport.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:54am
13 Units Available
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
1 Bedroom
$908
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1345 sqft
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$705
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1375 sqft
Hiddentree Apartments offers spacious floor plans and access to the East Lansing school district.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated April 30 at 02:15pm
Forest View
5 Units Available
BLVD West
3113 Forest Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1182 sqft
Near Michigan State University and I-96. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center and Wi-Fi hotspots. Near the nature center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated February 22 at 12:02am
The Stadium District
Contact for Availability
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown East Lansing
1 Unit Available
600 Albert Ave
600 Albert Avenue, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a fabulous 2008 built one bedroom ranch style condominium located in East Lansing within walking distance to MSU, restaurants, and shopping. Enter the secure entrance to find an attractive lobby leading to the elevators.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117
6150 Cobblers Drive, Haslett, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
744 sqft
Wonderful updated 1 bedroom condo in East Lansing . This condo is located on the 3rd floor in the back of the building so it is very quiet. Surrounded with lots mature pine trees.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in DeWitt, MI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to DeWitt renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

DeWitt 1 BedroomsDeWitt 2 BedroomsDeWitt 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeWitt 3 BedroomsDeWitt Accessible Apartments
DeWitt Apartments with BalconyDeWitt Apartments with GarageDeWitt Apartments with GymDeWitt Apartments with Parking
DeWitt Apartments with PoolDeWitt Apartments with Washer-DryerDeWitt Dog Friendly ApartmentsDeWitt Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lansing, MIBattle Creek, MIEast Lansing, MIOkemos, MI
Jackson, MIHolt, MIHowell, MI
Portland, MIBath, MIHaslett, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kellogg Community CollegeMichigan State University
Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School
Lansing Community College