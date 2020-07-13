Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Salisbury, MD with pool

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
91 Units Available
Coventry Square
504 Coventry Lane, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,080
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1272 sqft
OUR MODEL APARTMENTS ARE OPEN AND AVAILABLE FOR SELF-GUIDED TOURS! Call today to schedule an appointment! Style, substance and superior living are the pillars of quality living at Coventry Square.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
Marley Manor Luxury Apartment Homes
1000 Marley Manor Dr, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1318 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marley Manor Luxury Apartment Homes in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
Ocean Aisle Luxury Apartment Homes
130 Ocean Aisle Circle, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1366 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ocean Aisle Luxury Apartment Homes in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Parkside & Parkwood Apartments
514 Emory Court, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,003
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkside & Parkwood Apartments in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
North Camden
Oak Hill Townhomes
518 Alabama Ave, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're distancing, but still listening! All tours are currently being conducted virtually at this time. Please call, email or message us on social media for additional information! OAK HILL TOWNHOMES.
Last updated June 20 at 05:11pm
4 Units Available
Addison Court
416 E North Pointe Dr, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1365 sqft
Located close to a wide variety of parks, shops, and restaurants. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, walk-in closets, granite counters, and more. Community includes gym, clubhouse, pool, and package receiving.
Last updated March 25 at 02:44pm
3 Units Available
Mill Pond Village
303 Mill Pond Ln, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$970
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1325 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios. The verdant community features park, pool, gym, and tennis court. The Centre at Salisbury mall is nearby, and Highway 13 links to downtown Salisbury.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Runaway Bay Apartments
103 Overlook Dr, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1130 sqft
Convenient to Routes 13 and 50. Thoughtfully designed two- and three-bedroom apartments with warm paint colors, wide plank floors and multiple closets. Community with a tranquility garden, open recreational area and several walking paths.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Island Club
1500 Sharen Drive, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$975
930 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Island Club Apartment's - Property Id: 141177 Our open -Concept one, two and three bedroom floor plans come in several unique styles, all including full size in unit, washers and dryers, private terraces and plenty of closet

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
North Camden
530 RIVERSIDE DR #601
530 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful renovated two level top floor pent house, direct water front! Two water front balconies, one in the master bedroom, granite counter tops,separate tub and glass enclosed shower in the master bath.
Results within 5 miles of Salisbury

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Delmar
9130 Footbridge Lane
9130 Foot Bridge Ln, Delmar, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1720 sqft
Bridgewood Estates in DELMAR MD! Built in 2007. This home features 3 Bedrooms, and 2.5 Bathrooms. Attached two car garage. Concrete patio and stone fire pit for entertaining! Gas Fireplace is also a great heating source.

July 2020 Salisbury Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Salisbury Rent Report. Salisbury rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salisbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Salisbury rents held steady over the past month

Salisbury rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salisbury stand at $823 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,084 for a two-bedroom. Salisbury's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Maryland

    While rent prices have increased in Salisbury over the past year, other cities across the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have fallen in 1 of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Maryland. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Germantown is the most expensive of all Maryland's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,000; of the 10 largest Maryland cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Waldorf experiencing the fastest decline (-7.5%).
    • Glen Burnie, Frederick, and Dundalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.3%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Salisbury rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Salisbury, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Salisbury is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Salisbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,084 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Salisbury's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Salisbury than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Salisbury.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

