/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:24 PM
263 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, MD
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
630 Fernhill Road
630 Fernhill Road, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1056 sqft
Recently updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on a large lot with a detached garage. Fresh Paint, New Carpet, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and Kitchen. Available June 19. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
7936 HOLLY ROAD
7936 Holly Road, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2156 sqft
Large Single Family Home with Finished Basement and Large backyard. Close to Community Beach and Access Area. This home has been freshly painted through out the Bedrooms, Baths and Main Level.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
8208 W END DRIVE
8208 West End Drive, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1240 sqft
Very Clean. Nice Single Family Detached Home in Orchard Beach. 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths with Fenced-in Back Yard. Rear Deck and Full Front Porch. Pellet Stove in Living Room. Partially Finished Basement. 2 Car Parking Pad. New Carpet.
1 of 20
Last updated March 30 at 04:43am
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
8563 BEACON POINT ROAD
8563 Beacon Point Road, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1159 sqft
completely refurbished attached home. Three bedroom one and a half baths with a fireplace. large back yard with a pavers patio and bonfire pit and a screened in back patio awning. centrally located to Fort Meade, Baltimore and Annapolis.
Results within 1 mile of Riviera Beach
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
19 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
7784 LAKELAND AVENUE
7784 Lakeland Avenue, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7784 LAKELAND AVENUE in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
617 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
617 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1920 sqft
SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHS IN CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY. STARTING WITH THE GROUND LEVEL FEATURES A BEDROOM, FULL BATHROOM. REC ROOM SITTING AREA AND A SLIDER TO A PRIVATE BACK YARD.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
7814 SOLARI CT #47
7814 Solari Court, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This is offered fully-furnished only. It is a turn-key rental - includes TVs, DVD, linens, towels, blankets, window treatments, and more. Supplied Kitchen necessities pots/pans, dishes, flatware...and lots of other items.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
726 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2192 sqft
Beautiful and Almost New luxurious Townhouse in Creekside Village. This is like living in a resort.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE
8148 Hickory Hollow Drive, Pasadena, MD
This luxury rental will not last long! Stately stone front with beaded siding, double turned gable and two car garage! Nearly new, meticulously cared for 4 bedroom plus first floor den, and a house full of architectural bliss in a gorgeous
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7722 GASTON PL
7722 Gaston Place, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful, barely lived in townhouse that has as much space as a single family home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Luxury designer Kitchen with upgraded appliances. Totally open floor plan. Walking distance to Solley Elementary School.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
203 SYCAMORE ROAD
203 Sycamore Road, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1368 sqft
Beautifully updated Cape Cod home in Curtis Bay. Enjoy decks and private fenced in rear yard perfect for summertime BBQ's. The main level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Riviera Beach
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
$
Glen Burnie
5 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,392
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated April 14 at 10:30am
Ferndale
30 Units Available
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1215 sqft
The Regency Club in Glen Burnie, MD, enjoys proximity to Annapolis and the commuter-friendly Route 2 and I-97. Apartments are spacious and come with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Amenities include lobby, courtyard, and clubhouse.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
521 Kent Circle
521 Kent Circle, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Single Family Home - Welcome Home..... single family home , 3 bedroom 2 full bath, with den in finished basement, Large fenced in backyard, with patio and concrete deck for entertaining (RLNE5845095)
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
13 Queen Anne Rd
13 Queen Anne Road, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
Spacious 3BR/1 Bath single-family house in Glen Burnie! This spacious one-floor home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and a large yard! Property Highlights: - Kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
6458 Mount Vernon Lane
6458 Mount Vernon Lane, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1215 sqft
Gorgeous Glen Burnie 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent!! - Perfectly situated end unit town home with private entrance in desirable Glen Burnie. This townhome boasts over 1,200 Sq. Ft.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
413 ROGERS AVENUE
413 Rogers Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
413 ROGERS AVENUE, GLEN BURNIE, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY - Three bedroom, one bath Townhome in Glen Burnie available.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
23 A Street SW
23 A Street Southwest, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Brand New Construction Town c 000jvvjppHome for rent - Nestled in on a quaint and quiet street,these gorgeous new townhomes offer style and affordability. 3 finished levels, front and rear entrances, private parking, 3 bedrooms 3.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
443 Hardmoore Ct
443 Hardmoore Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is ready to go. Free burglary/fire/panic alarm w/key fobs. NEWLY updated with fresh paint, brand new floors throughout and new appliances. This sunny kitchen leads to nice sized backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
262 Chestnut St
262 Chestnut Street, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Check this fully renovated 3 bedroom home located in Dundalk,MD. This home features wood flooring, inclusive of stainless-steel appliances, washer and dryer, covered front porch and parking space at the backyard. Schedule your tour today.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
404 King George Dr
404 King George Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
404 Kings George Dr is not only comforting but very surprising.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD