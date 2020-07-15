Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit parking playground bbq/grill internet access

Welcome home to The Cove at HdG, your bayside escape. Our contemporary waterfront apartment community is nestled upon a quiet hilltop overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, in the charming waterfront town of Havre de Grace, Maryland. With our unique peninsula and private cove, we offer both sweeping panoramic bay views, and intimate cove views, which allow you to catch a glimpse of turtles, herons, osprey, and ducks from the privacy of your own patio. Immerse yourself in natural tranquility, or take a short walk (or kayak) into town to enjoy Millard Tydings Memorial Park and playground, shopping, museums, restaurants and the vibrant nightlife of Havre de Grace. This peaceful bayside property can be found just minutes from I-95, providing easy access to both Baltimore and tax-free shopping in Delaware.