Havre de Grace, MD
The Cove
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

The Cove

1122 Chesapeake Drive, Apt 11A · (833) 502-0221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1122 Chesapeake Drive, Apt 11A, Havre de Grace, MD 21078
South Havre de Grace

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1034-8F · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 1126-13C · Avail. Aug 17

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 1020-1F · Avail. Jul 25

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
Welcome home to The Cove at HdG, your bayside escape. Our contemporary waterfront apartment community is nestled upon a quiet hilltop overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, in the charming waterfront town of Havre de Grace, Maryland. With our unique peninsula and private cove, we offer both sweeping panoramic bay views, and intimate cove views, which allow you to catch a glimpse of turtles, herons, osprey, and ducks from the privacy of your own patio. Immerse yourself in natural tranquility, or take a short walk (or kayak) into town to enjoy Millard Tydings Memorial Park and playground, shopping, museums, restaurants and the vibrant nightlife of Havre de Grace. This peaceful bayside property can be found just minutes from I-95, providing easy access to both Baltimore and tax-free shopping in Delaware.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cove have any available units?
The Cove has 6 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Cove have?
Some of The Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cove currently offering any rent specials?
The Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cove is pet friendly.
Does The Cove offer parking?
Yes, The Cove offers parking.
Does The Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cove have a pool?
No, The Cove does not have a pool.
Does The Cove have accessible units?
No, The Cove does not have accessible units.
Does The Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does The Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Cove has units with air conditioning.
