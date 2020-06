Amenities

Recently renovated 10876 +/- SF commercial building with over 1450 sf office area for lease at $3000 per month NNN. Includes multiple loading docks, two stories of work area/warehouse area with utility lift, additional storage areas of basement and attic not included in total SF, dip tanks, 2 above ground storage tanks with plumbing to Railroad, public water and sewer, and plenty of parking. Total of three lots. Also available for sale.