Delmar, MD
9130 Footbridge Lane
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:48 PM

9130 Footbridge Lane

9130 Foot Bridge Ln · (410) 202-0799
Location

9130 Foot Bridge Ln, Delmar, MD 21875
Delmar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1720 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Bridgewood Estates in DELMAR MD! Built in 2007. This home features 3 Bedrooms, and 2.5 Bathrooms. Attached two car garage. Concrete patio and stone fire pit for entertaining! Gas Fireplace is also a great heating source. Large open Kitchen and Living Room. Private Laundry Room upstairs, with NEW front loading washing machine and dryer. The Kitchen features stainless appliances, gas oven for cooking, and double sided refrigerator. HOA Community, and also has the community pool right next to the home. Great in the summer time for a family. or just relaxing. Delmar school district. Close to North Salisbury, shopping and dinning!

This home will NOT LAST!
Call our office at 410.202.0799

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9130 Footbridge Lane have any available units?
9130 Footbridge Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9130 Footbridge Lane have?
Some of 9130 Footbridge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9130 Footbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9130 Footbridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9130 Footbridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9130 Footbridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delmar.
Does 9130 Footbridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9130 Footbridge Lane does offer parking.
Does 9130 Footbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9130 Footbridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9130 Footbridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9130 Footbridge Lane has a pool.
Does 9130 Footbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 9130 Footbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9130 Footbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9130 Footbridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9130 Footbridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9130 Footbridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
