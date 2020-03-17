9130 Footbridge Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool fire pit

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage

Bridgewood Estates in DELMAR MD! Built in 2007. This home features 3 Bedrooms, and 2.5 Bathrooms. Attached two car garage. Concrete patio and stone fire pit for entertaining! Gas Fireplace is also a great heating source. Large open Kitchen and Living Room. Private Laundry Room upstairs, with NEW front loading washing machine and dryer. The Kitchen features stainless appliances, gas oven for cooking, and double sided refrigerator. HOA Community, and also has the community pool right next to the home. Great in the summer time for a family. or just relaxing. Delmar school district. Close to North Salisbury, shopping and dinning!



This home will NOT LAST!

Call our office at 410.202.0799