All apartments in Cockeysville
Find more places like
Kings Crossing at 5 Corners.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cockeysville, MD
/
Kings Crossing at 5 Corners
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:15 AM

Kings Crossing at 5 Corners

8 Kings Crossing Ct · (410) 942-9076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cockeysville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8 Kings Crossing Ct, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit KC1 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit KC2 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kings Crossing at 5 Corners.

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
playground
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a window in the fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you. A FREE private storage locker is provided for each apartment for your convenience. At Kings Crossing at 5 Corners, we have what you need to live comfortably.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 50lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kings Crossing at 5 Corners have any available units?
Kings Crossing at 5 Corners has 2 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does Kings Crossing at 5 Corners have?
Some of Kings Crossing at 5 Corners's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kings Crossing at 5 Corners currently offering any rent specials?
Kings Crossing at 5 Corners is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kings Crossing at 5 Corners pet-friendly?
Yes, Kings Crossing at 5 Corners is pet friendly.
Does Kings Crossing at 5 Corners offer parking?
Yes, Kings Crossing at 5 Corners offers parking.
Does Kings Crossing at 5 Corners have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kings Crossing at 5 Corners does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kings Crossing at 5 Corners have a pool?
No, Kings Crossing at 5 Corners does not have a pool.
Does Kings Crossing at 5 Corners have accessible units?
No, Kings Crossing at 5 Corners does not have accessible units.
Does Kings Crossing at 5 Corners have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kings Crossing at 5 Corners has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Cranbrook Hills
704 Stoney Mill Court
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Hampton Manor
229 Saint David Ct
Cockeysville, MD 21030
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms
5 Loveton Farms Road
Cockeysville, MD 21152
Top Field Apartments
10701 Cardington Way #104
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Spring Valley
317 Lake Vista Cir
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Dulaney Springs
319 Lake Vista Circle
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Steeplechase Apartment Homes
10337 Society Park Dr
Cockeysville, MD 21030

Similar Pages

Cockeysville 1 BedroomsCockeysville 2 BedroomsCockeysville Apartments with ParkingCockeysville Pet Friendly PlacesCockeysville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityGoucher College