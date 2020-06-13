Apartment List
/
LA
/
haughton
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 PM

19 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Haughton, LA

Finding an apartment in Haughton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
138 Fitzwilliam Street
138 Fitzwilliam Street, Haughton, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1493 sqft
Haughton Beauty!! - 3 Bedroom*2 Bathroom*Fireplace*Granite*Open Floor Plan*Fully Fenced*Extended Patio area for entertaining*Stainless Steel appliances* Trey ceilings*Haughton School district*just minutes to two great fishing lakes*15 Minutes to
Results within 5 miles of Haughton

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
219 Chimney
219 Chimney Lane, Red Chute, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2025 sqft
COUNTRY PLACE LIVING - MOVE IN READY- REDUCED - Spacious four bedroom two full baths! New decorative painting throughout with a great living area with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with w.b.f.p and mantel.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1952 Honey Tree Trail
1952 Honeytree Trl, Eastwood, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2123 sqft
1952 Honey Tree Trail Available 06/15/20 Exceptional Home In Forest Hill's in Haughton.... - Large Lot*Landscaped*2 car garage*4 bedrooms*2 bathrooms*fireplace*Tiled Open Floor Plan*Great Schools*Close to BAFB* (RLNE2950792)
Results within 10 miles of Haughton
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
23 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$865
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1393 sqft
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
9 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
12 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6205 Hollyhock
6205 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1436 sqft
Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base...

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2105 BEAUREGARD
2105 Beauregard Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1480 sqft
2105 BEAUREGARD - House for Lease - Don't MISS this one! This home is available for lease. It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with about 1480 sq ft. The rent is $1250 month with a $1000 deposit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5311 Barberry Lane
5311 Barberry Ln, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1586 sqft
5311 Barberry Lane Available 07/01/20 SOUTH BOSSIER RENTAL - Beautiful well maintained home in the newer section of Golden Meadows. Wonderful open kitchen design with all stainless steel appliances remaining for tenant's use.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
223 Deerwood Lane
223 Deerwood Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1786 sqft
223 Deerwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Country Place Charmer....

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 Shadow Ridge
212 Shadow Ridge Drive, Bossier County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2137 sqft
Beautiful updated home! - This beautiful updated home is situated on a little over an acre.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Sherwood Lane
207 Sherwood Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
207 Sherwood Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Country Place in Haughton - Property is located on the outskirts of Bossier City in the town of Haughton & its a Great place to learn how to fish, walk or ride a bike around..

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1713 Hassell Dr
1713 Hassell Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1661 sqft
1713 Hassell Dr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Cypress Place Home - This beautiful home is in a gated community in South Bossier. Open floor plan. 3 Bed 2 Bath. The master is remote w/ two closets, one is very large.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1128 Eli-Conner Drive
1128 Eli Connor Dr, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1858 sqft
1128 Eli-Conner Drive Available 07/15/20 Just Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base.....

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
6109 Hollyhock
6109 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1427 sqft
Fully furnished for temporary housing 2 Large bedrooms, 2 large baths with wide doors and open concept living. Large Kitchen, pantry & utility room. Huge backyard, covered patio with privacy fence.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
420 Dogwood South Lane
420 Dogwood South Lane, Red Chute, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2244 sqft
420 Dogwood South Lane Available 06/30/20 Upstairs Bonus w/full Bath...

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
526 Fox Cove
526 Fox Cove, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Great home in the Gated Community of Dogwood South. Features an open floor plan, wood floors, granite counter tops, neutral new paint, large covered patio area out back. Community features pool, walking trails, horse stables and more.

1 of 14

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
511 Linnhurst
511 Linnhurst Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1239 sqft
511 Linnhurst Available 05/01/20 SAVANNAH PLACE-SOUTH BOSSIER NEAR BAFB - Great home located in Savannah Place Sudbivision just off of Barskdale Blvd only a couple of minutes from the Air Force Base.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Haughton, LA

Finding an apartment in Haughton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Haughton 3 BedroomsHaughton Apartments with Balcony
Haughton Apartments with GarageHaughton Apartments with Parking
Haughton Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaughton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Shreveport, LABossier City, LA
Red Chute, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College