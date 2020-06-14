Apartment List
/
LA
/
haughton
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:08 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Haughton, LA with garage

Haughton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
303 Boulder Drive
303 Boulder Drive, Haughton, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3576 sqft
Stunning is the best description of this home. It is a must see. This house has all the extras: gutters, landscaping, shed, fence, retaining wall, patio overlay, alarm system, wooden accent on the patio, painted garage floors, and many more.
Results within 5 miles of Haughton

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7608 Redwood Court
7608 Redwood Lane, Bossier County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1463 sqft
Nice home on the back street of a quiet subdivision, conveniently located at the intersection of HWY 80 & HWY 157 and only minutes from I-20.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
137 Chimney Lane
137 Chimney Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1758 sqft
Wonderfully kept home with nice updates throughout with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a roomy two-car garage. Lovely lot with lots of shade trees and a large backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1952 Honeytree Trail
1952 Honeytree Trail Circle, Eastwood, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2128 sqft
Large Lot*Landscaped*2 car garage*4 bedrooms*2 bathrooms*fireplace*Tiled Open Floor Plan*Great Schools*Close to BAFB* Available 6/15

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
219 Chimney
219 Chimney Lane, Red Chute, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2025 sqft
COUNTRY PLACE LIVING - MOVE IN READY- REDUCED - Spacious four bedroom two full baths! New decorative painting throughout with a great living area with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with w.b.f.p and mantel.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1952 Honey Tree Trail
1952 Honeytree Trl, Eastwood, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2123 sqft
1952 Honey Tree Trail Available 06/15/20 Exceptional Home In Forest Hill's in Haughton.... - Large Lot*Landscaped*2 car garage*4 bedrooms*2 bathrooms*fireplace*Tiled Open Floor Plan*Great Schools*Close to BAFB* (RLNE2950792)
Results within 10 miles of Haughton
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
9 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
12 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
524 Half Moon Lane
524 Half Moon Lane, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1873 sqft
One of our areas newest and finest neighborhoods, Tiburon is a gated community that exemplifies all that is good about Bossier. This immaculate home features all of the luxuries you expect. Granite. Ceramic and wood floors. Whirlpool master bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6205 Hollyhock
6205 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1436 sqft
Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base...

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2105 BEAUREGARD
2105 Beauregard Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1480 sqft
2105 BEAUREGARD - House for Lease - Don't MISS this one! This home is available for lease. It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with about 1480 sq ft. The rent is $1250 month with a $1000 deposit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
223 Deerwood Lane
223 Deerwood Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1786 sqft
223 Deerwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Country Place Charmer....

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5316 Lantana
5316 Lantana Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1447 sqft
5316 Lantana Available 07/01/20 GREAT HOME IN SOUTH BOSSIER - Located in Golden Meadows in South Bossier. Three bedrooms and two baths. Two car garage. 1447 Square feet. In one of the best school districts in Louisiana.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1128 Eli-Conner Drive
1128 Eli Connor Dr, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1858 sqft
1128 Eli-Conner Drive Available 07/15/20 Just Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base.....

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
6109 Hollyhock
6109 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1427 sqft
Fully furnished for temporary housing 2 Large bedrooms, 2 large baths with wide doors and open concept living. Large Kitchen, pantry & utility room. Huge backyard, covered patio with privacy fence.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
420 Dogwood South Lane
420 Dogwood South Lane, Red Chute, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2244 sqft
420 Dogwood South Lane Available 06/30/20 Upstairs Bonus w/full Bath...

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
526 Fox Cove
526 Fox Cove, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Great home in the Gated Community of Dogwood South. Features an open floor plan, wood floors, granite counter tops, neutral new paint, large covered patio area out back. Community features pool, walking trails, horse stables and more.

1 of 14

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
511 Linnhurst
511 Linnhurst Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1239 sqft
511 Linnhurst Available 05/01/20 SAVANNAH PLACE-SOUTH BOSSIER NEAR BAFB - Great home located in Savannah Place Sudbivision just off of Barskdale Blvd only a couple of minutes from the Air Force Base.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Haughton, LA

Haughton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Haughton 3 BedroomsHaughton Apartments with Balcony
Haughton Apartments with GarageHaughton Apartments with Parking
Haughton Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaughton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Shreveport, LABossier City, LA
Red Chute, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College